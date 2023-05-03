Live

King Charles Coronation live blog: Latest news, pictures and information

3 May 2023, 15:58 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 17:06

King Charles Coronation live blog: Latest news, pictures and information. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

King Charles III Coronation live blog: Keep up to date with the latest information leading up to the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May, in a historic event which will see the country come together to celebrate.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will play a big part in the day, as well as Charles' sister Princess Anne and brother Prince Edward.

Leading up to the day of the Coronation, the Royal Family will be rehearsing for the big day and carrying out official engagements.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news, pictures and information about the Coronation here:

Wednesday, 3rd May

  • Royal Family attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
  • King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family attend coronation rehearsals

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey for coronation rehearsals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Dean of Westminster were also pictured at the meeting.

Prince William and Prince Louis are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey following Coronation rehearsals
Prince William and Prince Louis are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey following Coronation rehearsals. Picture: Alamy
Queen Camilla is pictured leaving rehearsals for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey with some of her grandchildren
Queen Camilla is pictured leaving rehearsals for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey with some of her grandchildren. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III looked in high spirits following the Coronation rehearsals at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III looked in high spirits following the Coronation rehearsals at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy
  • Night time rehearsals for the King's Coronation take place

In the early hours of Wednesday, rehearsals for the King's Coronation took place along the Mall.

This was the final run though of the procession for the Coronation and saw thousands of troops practice their roles for the big day.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was pictured for the first time ahead of the Coronation, and will act at King Charles' transport to and from the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

A night time rehearsal takes place on The Mall ahead of the King's Coronation
A night time rehearsal takes place on The Mall ahead of the King's Coronation. Picture: Alamy
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Buckingham Palace during a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Buckingham Palace during a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

Monday, 1st May

  • Camilla to wear Queen Elizabeth II's coronation robes

Queen Camilla will wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation robes for the ceremony being held at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The purple velvet robes were worn by the late Queen when she was coronated in 1953.

Queen Camilla will wear the coronation robes worn by Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her Coronation in 1953
Queen Camilla will wear the coronation robes worn by Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her Coronation in 1953. Picture: Alamy
  • Prince William to make 'heartfelt and loving' tribute to King Charles

It has been reported that Prince William, the heir to the throne, will make a "heartfelt and loving" tribute to his father King Charles and his step-mother Queen Camilla on Sunday 7th May.

William is said to be addressing the public at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

  • Prince Harry's wax figure moved back to Royal Family for Coronation

Madame Tussauds London have moved Prince Harry's waxwork figure to the Royal Family section of the exhibition ahead of the Coronation.

Harry, 38, will be attending the Coronation of his father, King Charles, without wife Meghan Markle who will remain in LA with their children.

Prince Harry's wax figure was moved back to the Royal Family section of Madame Tussauds
Prince Harry's wax figure was moved back to the Royal Family section of Madame Tussauds. Picture: Getty

Sunday, 30th April

  • Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh announced as latest acts for the King's Coronation Concert
Tom Cruise is the latest talent to be booked for the King's Coronation Concert, alongside Winnie the Pooh
Tom Cruise is the latest talent to be booked for the King's Coronation Concert, alongside Winnie the Pooh. Picture: Getty

The concert will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7th May and will see the likes of Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones. Oti Mabuse and Katy Perry take to the stage.

It has now been revealed that actor Tom Cruise and animated bear Winnie the Pooh will star in a series of pre-recorded sketches which will be aired on the day of the concert.

