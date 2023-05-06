Why Prince Louis missed part of the King's coronation service

6 May 2023, 13:00 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 13:01

Prince Louis is missing from the King's Coronation
Prince Louis is missing from the King's Coronation. Picture: Getty Images/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Where is Prince Louis and why did he leave the King's coronation service? Here's what we know...

Royal fans are currently watching King Charles and Queen Camilla be crowned at the coronation service.

But while the whole family - including Prince Harry - has gathered to witness the historic moment, Prince Louis disappeared from the ceremony.

While his brother Prince George has taken on the role of Page of Honour, the five-year-old was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey in a car as he waved to members of the public.

According to journalist Chris Ship, Prince Louis made an exit during the coronation service due to his age.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with their parents at the King's coronation
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with their parents at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty

He Tweeted: “At age 5, we are told he will be seated and then ‘retire’ for a while during the 2 hour service #Coronation.”

While Louis was only missing for about half an hour, that didn't stop royal fans noticing, as one Tweeted: "Urmmm, where has Prince Louis disappeared to?"

Another wrote: "Where has Louis gone ? He was standing next to his mum and he’s disappeared?"

A third added: "I love how Prince Louis was getting bored and now disappeared from the front row. Children will be children!"

Both George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, deemed old enough to sit through the whole ceremony, which lasted more than two hours.

This comes after Louis was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey waving to royal fans ahead of of his grandfather’s coronation.

The young Prince travelled to the historic event in a carriage with the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales and his two siblings.

Last year at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Louis kept the crowd entertained when he was making funny faces at his mum on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is seen wearing a tiara which matches her mother’s and was pictured holding younger brother Louis’ hand.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

Future King Prince George is playing the role of Page of Honour in the coronation and was standing alongside his grandfather in a royal red outfit.

As for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was seated in the third row, two rows behind William.

His wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has remained at home in the US with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

