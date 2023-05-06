The meaning behind Prince George's Page of Honour outfit at King Charles' coronation

Prince George is a Page of Honour at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Why is Prince George carrying a sword at King Charles' coronation and what is the meaning behind his outfit?

Prince George is taking a huge role at King Charles' coronation day this weekend, after he was appointed as a Page of Honour.

The future King is one of eight schoolboys taking on the same honour as they attend the coronation service, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

George, nine, is appearing alongside the likes of Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

But what is the meaning behind his grand outfit? Here’s everything you need to know about the robes…

Prince George's coronation outfit

The Pages of Honour are wearing a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and lace jabot, which is a decorative ruffle or frill falling from the collar.

He is also wearing white breeches, white stockings and black shoes with buckles, while carrying a small ceremonial sword.

While it is purely down to tradition, the small ceremonial sword was originally held to defend the monarch from any potential threat from a marauder at the coronation.

The Pages of Honour wear traditional outfits at the coronation. Picture: Alamy

With George taking on such a big role, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have had many conversations about whether he wanted to take such a large role.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said: “There’s a difficult balance to be struck between preparing younger royals for their lifetime and service and duty and maintaining their privacy so that they can grow up as peacefully as possible.

“When you are born to be a future king, your life is bound to be different from most people’s but that’s one reason why William and Catherine have been so keen to give their children at least a hint of normality in their childhood. To be a good monarch, you might do well to have a sense of what life is like for everyone else, at least growing up.

“The coronation is a great opportunity for Prince George to start more serious ceremonial duties, although he is still very young and we can only hope he will not be too heavily scrutinised for his role.

Page of honour at Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

“It will be touching and deeply symbolic to see King Charles, along with his son and grandson involved in the ceremony. That sense of continuity is one of the hallmarks of the monarchy; seeing those three generations not only present but taking part will be striking.”

George’s younger siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, five, are not expected to play a formal role at the coronation but will take part in the procession.

This is mostly down to their age as the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly felt it would have been too much for the youngster.

The children are also expected to be on the balcony at the Palace along with all the working royals.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s younger cousins Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren’t in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are at home in LA celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday on 6th May, the same day as the coronation.