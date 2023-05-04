Coronation bank holiday supermarket opening times including Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco

4 May 2023

The coronation weekend bank holiday shopping opening hours revealed
The coronation weekend bank holiday shopping opening hours revealed. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are shops open on coronation bank holiday? Everything you need to know about supermarket opening times...

The King’s coronation is just around the corner, which means many people are getting ready to spend the weekend celebrating.

But while lots of us have bagged an extra day off for the bank holiday, supermarkets and shops might be closing their doors.

So whether you need to pick up some last minute street party food or some picnic sandwiches, find out the opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda here…

Tesco will be open during the coronation weekend
Tesco will be open during the coronation weekend. Picture: Alamy

What shops are open this coronation bank holiday?

Tesco

Tesco is set to operate with normal trading hours on Saturday (6th May) and Sunday (7th May).

This means on Saturday they'll open at either 6am or 7am and shut between 10pm and midnight, depending on the size of the store.

On Sunday in England and Wales, they will open at 10am and close at 4pm, while Scottish stores can open from 8am until 10pm.

On the coronation bank holiday Monday (8th May), most Tesco stores will open from 8am to 6pm.

Sainsbury's is opening this coronation weekend
Sainsbury's is opening this coronation weekend. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's

On the day of the King's coronation (Saturday 6th May), Sainsbury's superstores will be open at either 6am or 7am and will shut at either 10pm or 11pm.

On Sunday, Sainsbury's stores in England and Wales will be open from 10am to 4pm, with those in Scotland opening from 8am until 8pm.

On bank holiday Monday, the majority of its biugger stores will be open from 8am until 8pm, with those in Scotland not closing until 10pm.

Smaller shops will be open from 7am until either 10pm or 11pm.

Asda

On Saturday, Asda stores will be opening at either 6am and 7am, closing at around 10pm.

On Sunday, most Asda superstores will open from either 10am or 11am, until 4pm or 5pm.

As for the bank holiday Monday, most Asda stores will be opening from 7am to 8pm.

How to host your own coronation party

Aldi

On the day of the coronation, Aldi stores will be operating usual Saturday hours from 8am to 10pm.

On Sunday, Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 10am or 11am until 4pm or 5pm. In Scotland they will be open from 9am until 8pm.

On the coronation bank holiday Monday, Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm, while they will close at 10pm in Scotland.

Check out the rest of the store opening hours below:

Co-op

  • Coronation day: Normal hours
  • Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
  • Monday 8 May: Not confirmed

Lidl

  • Coronation day: Normal hours
  • Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
  • Monday 8 May: Normal hours

Morrisons

  • Coronation day: Normal hours
  • Sunday 7 May: Normal Sunday hours
  • Monday 8 May: 7am-10pm

