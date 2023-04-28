King's coronation flypast route 2023: What time is it and where will it go?

28 April 2023, 14:06

Here's how to watch the King's coronation flypast
Picture: Alamy

Coronation flypast route details revealed, including time and locations this bank holiday.

The King’s coronation is right around the corner, with people getting ready to celebrate with friends and family.

But some lucky royal fans will get to witness something truly spectacular flying over them on the big day.

The flypast will see over 60 aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, put on a spectacular show over London.

But where will the flypast fly over and how can I watch it? Here’s what you need to know…

The Flypast route hasn't been revealed
Picture: Alamy

What is the King’s Coronation flypast?

Aircraft from across the UK Armed Forces will soar over areas of London during King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday 6th May.

The six-minute flypast will include more than 60 aircraft from all three services.

Taking part will be the Red Arrows, 16 helicopters, the Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The King's Coronation will feature a flypast
Picture: Alamy

Also taking part will be the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, joint RAF and Navy crewed state-of-the art F-35B Lightning II jets, and transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force.

It will also feature the first flypast involvement of the RAF’s new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.

King's coronation flypast route

It will follow the King and Queen Consort’s procession through London and the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

We don’t know the exact route of the flypast just yet, but it will impose restrictions for airspace from 12.15pm- 2pm in the vicinity of the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London.

William and Kate abseil together off cliff in Brecon Beacons

According to the website Military Airshows, areas just outside of Dartford and Sevenoaks will be covered by the restricted airspace between 2.10pm and 2.45pm.

This includes Bromley, Orpington, Bexley, Biggin Hill, Sidcup and Greenwich.

How to watch the flypast live

If you're not able to see the flypast in person, the moment the military aircrafts pass over Buckingham Palace will be broadcast live on TV.

Marelle Sturrock: Body recovered from Mugdock Reservoir formally identified as David Yates

UK & World

GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejects government deal

UK & World

Prince George made a cheeky quip to his classmates

Cheeky Prince George told classmates ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’

Royals

German insurer Allianz among suitors for Chelsea shirt deal

UK & World

'No one is left': 19 killed in Russian missile strikes - as Ukraine 'nearly ready' to launch counteroffensive

UK & World

