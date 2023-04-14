King Charles Coronation: All the royal family roles from Prince William to Kate Middleton
14 April 2023, 16:55 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 17:08
All members of the royal family will have a special part to play in the King's Coronation day on May 6th including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Here's who's doing what on the big day.
The Coronation day may be all about King Charles but that doesn't mean the rest of family won't have their moment to shine either.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the whole family moved up the royal rankings meaning Prince William is now heir to the throne, Prince Harry's children became prince and princess and Camilla Parker-Bowles is Queen.
And with great titles comes greater responsibilities, all of which will be demonstrated when King Charles presents himself at Westminster Abbey to pledge his royal oath.
So as the big day approaches, here's all the royal family's roles from Kate Middleton, to her children George, Charlotte and Louis and even Prince Harry.
Queen Camilla
Alongside King Charles, Camilla will also have a smaller ceremony at Westminster Abbey where she will be crowned Queen.
Wearing Mary's Crown, Camilla will join Charles on both procession routes and will also stand by him on Buckingham Palace's balcony.
William, Prince of Wales
As heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales's role is vital on coronation day.
It's believed that William will kneel and pledge allegiance to Charles as king by touching the St Edward's Crown and kissing his father on the cheek.
He will also take part in the coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace where he too will appear on the balcony.
It's expected he and his family will make multiple public appearances across the coronation weekend.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Kate will likely be a strong figure on coronation day as the wife of the heir to the throne.
It's believed we will see her travel to Westminster Abbey and that she and her three children will take part in the coronation procession back to the palace. They are also confirmed to be part of the small number of royals appearing on the balcony for the flyover.
Kate will also be playing the role of protective mother after agreeing her eldest son, Prince George would play a larger role in the events.
Prince George
It has been confirmed that George, aged 9, will take on the role of Page Boy.
"Eight Pages of Honour have been chosen to attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service," read a post on the royal's official Instagram account.
"The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey."
George is also thought to be carrying Charles' heavy robe during the coronation ceremony.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
George's younger siblings are also thought to be taking part in the King's coronation procession.
This will be Louis's first big royal event as he's previously been too young to take part.
Prince Harry
It's been confirmed that Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending the coronation leaving Prince Harry solo.
As a non-working royal, Harry's role is yet to be confirmed, however, he is not expected to take part in the royal procession or balcony moment.
Queen Camilla's grandchildren
To reflect the modern monarchy, Camilla has chosen to have her five grandchildren take part in her part of the coronation ceremony.
They're expected to hold the canopy over her during the ceremony.