King Charles III Coronation timetable: What's the order of events?

King Charles and his wife Camilla will have a full weekend scheduled for the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What time does King Charles's Coronation start? When is the Coronation Concert? And what happens on the bank holiday Monday? Here's a full rundown of the events and schedule for the celebratory weekend.

King Charles III's Coronation is such a big royal event that it will last a full three days ranging from the ceremony at Westminster Abbey itself, to a star-studded concert and even a community day across the UK.

With a jam-packed scheduled with a precise order of events, there will be plenty of chances for the British public to celebrate their new king and queen as well as catch a glimpse of them as they travel around London.

So if you're looking forward to revelling in all things royal for the bank holiday coronation weekend, here's a look at the full timetable (as so far confirmed) including times, dates and order of events.

The lavish Diamond Jubilee coach will be used for the coronation procession. Picture: Alamy

What time is King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation and what is the schedule?

Saturday 6th May is the beginning and most important part of the celebrations as Charles and his wife will officially be crowned the new monarchs.

Prior to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey - which will be filled with 2,000 guests - Charles and Camilla will begin their procession from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach.

While some times are still yet to be confirmed, here's the order of events for coronation day:

Before 11am: King Charles and Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace via the Central Gate and begin their procession down The Mall.

King Charles and Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace via the Central Gate and begin their procession down The Mall. 11am: Charles and Camilla will have arrived at Westminster Abbey ready for their service which begins promptly at this time.

2pm (approx): It's not been confirmed how long the service will be but Queen Elizabeth II's lasted three hours. Following the ceremony, a grand procession, following the same route back, will begin.

Afternoon: 15 members of the royal family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional flypast.

Queen Camilla will also be coronated on May 6th alongside husband Charles. Picture: Alamy

What is the coronation weekend's programme of events?

Following the big day on Saturday, Sunday will take a more relaxed approach with the following:

Coronation Big Lunch: Neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun with traditional street parties. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting his own at 10 Downing Street.

Neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun with traditional street parties. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting his own at 10 Downing Street. Coronation concert: Windsor Castle will see a concert to celebrate the new monarch with a whole line-up of celebrity guests. A time is yet to be officially announced but it will happen after the Big Lunch and continue late into the evening.

Bank holiday Monday - an extra for 2023 to celebrate the coronation - will be known as The Big Help Out where the royal family are encouraging communities to get out and volunteer.