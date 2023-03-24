King Charles III Coronation: Dates, bank holiday, timetable and events

King Charles III will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What date is the King's Coronation, do we get a bank holiday, what events are taking place and what is the timetable?

King Charles III's Coronation will take place later this year at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony where Queen Consort Camilla will also be coronated.

The historical event will take place over the May bank holiday, with many other celebrations and plans in place for the public to enjoy as they celebrate the Coronation.

From the dates of the King's Coronation to the events and bank holiday plans, here's everything you need to know.

King Charles III attends the State Opening Of Parliament, 2022. Picture: Getty

What date is the King's Coronation?

King Charles III will be coronated on Saturday, 6th May 2023.

The Coronation celebrations and events, however, will span over the bank holiday weekend from 6th May to Monday, 8th May 2023.

Where is the King's Coronation?

King Charles III's Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey with the service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the Royal Family's official website, the Coronation will "reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

King Charles III's Coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. Picture: Getty

What events are taking place for the King's Coronation?

There will be many events taking place over the bank holiday of the King's Coronation.

The Royal Family's website reads: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023."

The events confirmed are as follows:

Saturday 6th May

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be coronated at Westminster Abbey

Sunday 7th May

Coronation Concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle

"On Sunday, 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle. Produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios, the Coronation Concert will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion."

The Coronation Big Lunch

"Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches on Sunday 7th May 2023, in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship. From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better."

Monday 8th May

The Big Help Out

"The Big Help Out will be held on Monday, 8th May 2023 and is being organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom. The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation."

Is there a bank holiday for the King's Coronation?

Monday 8th May will be a bank holiday to allow the public to mark the historic event.

Read more: