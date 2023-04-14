What is King Charles's Coronation procession route?

14 April 2023, 10:09 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 16:56

King Charles waving alongside the diamond jubilee coach
King Charles's procession route on coronation day is much shorter than his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Following his official crowning on May 6th, King Charles and Queen Camilla will do their royal procession but where in London does it go? And how long will it be? Here's how you can catch a glimpse of the monarch including timings.

King Charles and wife Queen Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace via the famous Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey where the royal ceremony will take place on coronation day, May 6th.

Following the formal service - which will see up to 2,000 guests and last up to three hours - the new king and queen will embark on their procession route through London where they will be cheered on by the British public who have lined up to see them.

However, it's been confirmed that Charles and Camilla's route will be significantly shorter than that of Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.

Here's everything you need to know about the procession route including where you can see the new monarch and how long it will last.

The Diamond Jubilee Coach is a six-horse-drawn carriage made for the Queen's 80th birthday
The Diamond Jubilee Coach is a six-horse-drawn carriage made for the Queen's 80th birthday. Picture: Alamy

What is King Charles and Queen Camilla's procession route and what time will it start?

It will begin at Buckingham Palace as they ride the diamond jubilee state coach towards Westminster Abbey for their service which starts at 11am.

They will drive past plenty of London landmarks en route including Trafalgar Square, St James' Park and Big Ben.

Read more: Why Meghan Markle isn't attending King Charles' coronation with Prince Harry

Read more: King Charles Coronation: Who will be on the balcony for the flypast?

The procession, which will be accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will:

  • Leave the palace through the Centre Gate and process down The Mall.
  • Pass through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square.
  • Will continue down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.
  • Travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary before arriving at the Sanctuary of Westminster.

The procession will take the same route back to Buckingham Palace but will be on a much grander scale.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a walkabout
King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially be crowned during a service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

King’s coronation set for May 6 with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles

How long is King Charles's procession route?

The route through London is around 1.3miles long which is considerably shorter than the previous monarch's.

Queen Elizabeth's outward journey alone was 0.3miles longer and was about five miles in total.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry will all have roles to play on King Charles's Coronation

King Charles Coronation: All the royal family roles from Prince William to Kate Middleton

Royals

Jack Teixeira: FBI used social media records to identify US airman as suspect over Pentagon documents leak

UK & World

Hunt for driver after two-year-old girl struck by car in hit-and-run in Dumbarton

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Lifestyle

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Showbiz

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

TV & Movies

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia

Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

The Chase contestant made history this week

The Chase viewers shocked after contestant's record-breaking solo win

TV & Movies

Layton and Mel are still together after Married at First Sight Australia

Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Melinda and Layton's relationship after the show

TV & Movies

A Harry Potter TV series is officially in the works, confirms Warner Bros.

Harry Potter is officially being turned into a TV series

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

TV & Movies