What is King Charles's Coronation procession route?

King Charles's procession route on coronation day is much shorter than his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Following his official crowning on May 6th, King Charles and Queen Camilla will do their royal procession but where in London does it go? And how long will it be? Here's how you can catch a glimpse of the monarch including timings.

King Charles and wife Queen Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace via the famous Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey where the royal ceremony will take place on coronation day, May 6th.

Following the formal service - which will see up to 2,000 guests and last up to three hours - the new king and queen will embark on their procession route through London where they will be cheered on by the British public who have lined up to see them.

However, it's been confirmed that Charles and Camilla's route will be significantly shorter than that of Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.

Here's everything you need to know about the procession route including where you can see the new monarch and how long it will last.

The Diamond Jubilee Coach is a six-horse-drawn carriage made for the Queen's 80th birthday. Picture: Alamy

What is King Charles and Queen Camilla's procession route and what time will it start?

It will begin at Buckingham Palace as they ride the diamond jubilee state coach towards Westminster Abbey for their service which starts at 11am.

They will drive past plenty of London landmarks en route including Trafalgar Square, St James' Park and Big Ben.

The procession, which will be accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, will:

Leave the palace through the Centre Gate and process down The Mall.

Pass through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square.

Will continue down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

Travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary before arriving at the Sanctuary of Westminster.

The procession will take the same route back to Buckingham Palace but will be on a much grander scale.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially be crowned during a service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

King’s coronation set for May 6 with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles

How long is King Charles's procession route?

The route through London is around 1.3miles long which is considerably shorter than the previous monarch's.

Queen Elizabeth's outward journey alone was 0.3miles longer and was about five miles in total.