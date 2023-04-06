King Charles Coronation: Who will be on the balcony for the flypast?

King's Coronation: Who will be on the balcony for the flypast? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joined by working members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of the Coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have reportedly chosen the 15 people who will stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of their coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew, will not be taking a place on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast, having stepped down from royal duties.

It has been reported that King Charles wants the line-up of people on the balcony to "represent the monarchy" with his more "slimmed down" approach.

A source told The Mirror: "The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment."

Which members of the Royal Family will be on the balcony for the coronation? Picture: Getty

They added: "The balcony moment will be the King's final presentation of a slimmed down monarchy, which of course will be even further slimmed down once the Gloucesters, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra finally step away from public life and into their well-earned retirements.

"It is a final thank you for them and a nod to their support of his mother during her 70 year reign."

The Royal Family will travel to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the Coronation Service and will stand on the balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the RAF flypast.

These are the 15 members of the Royal Family who will be on the balcony:

King Charles III

King Charles III will be Coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May. Picture: Getty

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla will be coronated alongside her husband King Charles . Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Country Life

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales will be on the balcony with her family . Picture: PA

Prince of Wales, Prince William

Prince William will take centre stage at the coronation as the heir to the throne. Picture: Alamy

Prince George

Prince George is second in line to the throne. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte will join her brothers on the balcony at the Coronation . Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis

Prince Louis is expected to offer some more amazing faces on the balcony of the Coronation . Picture: Getty

Princess Anne

Princess Anne will also be on the balcony for the flypast. Picture: Getty

Tim Laurence

Timothy Laurence will join his wife Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, will be joined by his wife on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Getty

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, will join the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony for the flypast. Picture: Getty

Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Gloucester was cousin to Queen Elizabeth II and is King Charles' once-removed cousin. Picture: Getty

Duchess of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester will join her husband on the balcony. Picture: Getty

Duke of Kent

The Duke of Kent was a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and is King Charles' once-removed cousin. Picture: Getty

Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, will also stand alongside the other Royal Family members following the Coronation. Picture: Getty

