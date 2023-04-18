Why Meghan Markle is included in King Charles' official coronation programme

Meghan Markle won't be attending the King's coronation. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has been included in the coronation programme, despite not attending the event on 6th May.

It was recently revealed that Meghan Markle won’t be flying to London to attend King Charles' coronation.

But in a big surprise to royal fans, she is featured in the official coronation souvenir programme.

The 84-page magazine went on sale for £20 on Monday and features a family photo taken in 2018 to mark the King's 70th birthday.

This was a year before the Prince and Princess of Sussex decided to leave the royal family and move to California to raise their two children; Archie and Lilibet.

In the picture, Charles and Camilla can be seen sitting side by side, with Prince George on his grandad’s lap.

Meanwhile Princess Charlotte is cuddling up to the Queen Consort Camilla, while Princess Kate and Prince William are standing behind.

Kate is holding baby Louis, while Meghan and Prince Harry are alongside them, with big smiles on their faces.

Both Harry and Meghan received an invite to the big day, with Harry playing a part in the congregation inside Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle will be staying home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Picture: Archwell

Meghan decided to stay at home as it is the same day as eldest son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Rather than leave Archie with a nanny or grandmother Doria Ragland, the couple want him to enjoy his birthday celebrations at home with his mum.

Royal editor Omid Scobie Tweeted: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision.

"Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

The Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have also been tense since Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries was released.

Prince Harry also opened up about his childhood as part of the royal family in his tell-all book Spare earlier this year.