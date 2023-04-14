King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

14 April 2023, 15:26 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 16:55

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event
King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event. Picture: NOTHS/Emma Bridgewater/M&S/Fenwick

By Zoe Adams

Coronation day for King Charles III falls on May 6th so don't forget to invest in a piece of memorabilia as fantastic as the classically British mug.

King Charles and the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton and the newly confirmed Prince Harry will be enjoying a full weekend of coronation celebrations come May 6th.

The British public will have many opportunities to get involved in the historic event from catching a glimpse of the new king and queen on their procession, to hosting a street party, and one thing we all like to do is have our own little keepsake too.

And what better piece of memorabilia than a coronation mug - perfect for your morning tea or coffee or even displaying in your kitchen.

So if you're looking to own your own little piece of royal history, here's our round up of the best King Charles Coronation mugs right now from Emma Bridgewater, to Argos and even a special edition Wedgwood.

Emma Bridgewater's classic coronation mug
Emma Bridgewater's classic coronation mug will be a hit with royal fans. Picture: Emma Bridgewater

King Charles III Coronation 1/2 Pint Mug, £23, Emma Bridgewater

A classic brand bringing us a classic and classy design to commemorate the royal coronation.

Hand-crafted and hand-decorated, it will be the perfect mug to add to your collection.

Coronation mugs that remember the late queen as well as celebrating the new king
Coronation mugs that remember the late queen as well as celebrating the new king. Picture: Cath Kidston

Coronation King & Queen Royal Stafford Boxed Mug Set, £21, Cath Kidston

Take a moment to remember Queen Elizabeth too with this quaint duo mug set. Matching plates and tea towels are also available.

Coronation mug in red, white and blue featuring King Charles's emblem
Shop small with his stunning coronation mug from Not On The High Street. Picture: Not On The High Street

King Charles Coronation Mug, £14.50, notonthehighstreet.com

A beautifully designed classic mug that will give you a full cup of coffee or tea.

The classic red, white and blue colour theme outlines the official emblem of King Charles. And the best part? It's dishwasher and microwave safe too.

King Charles's crown and champagne glasses on coronation mug
King Charles's crown and champagne glasses perfectly sum up the vibe of the royal weekend. Picture: Fenwick

'Three Cheers for King Charles' mug, £15, Fenwick

Who knew a mug could be so pretty? Manufactured in the UK by Mclaggan, The Mug People and illustrated by UK artist Madeleine Floyd, the mug couldn't be a better choice to celebrate this piece of British history.

Blue and white afternoon tea mug for King Charles's Coronation
This King Charles Coronation mug brings lots of classic tea vibes. Picture: Dunelm

Spode King's Coronation Mug, £15, Dunelm

Take a more classic afternoon tea approach with this simple yet elegant design from Dunelm. You can even complete the set with a teapot, milk jug and sugar pot, perfect for Sunday's Coronation lunch event.

A King Charles Coronation mug masterpiece from Wedgwood
A King Charles Coronation mug masterpiece from Wedgwood. Picture: Wedgwood

King Charles Coronation Mug, £95, Wedgwood

At the higher end of the pay scale are these fine bone china mugs from Wedgwood. Inspired by Richard Guyatt’s original 1953 design for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, this is certainly a keepsake for many decades to come.

Fortnum and Mason's tea leaf and royal tree design for coronation mug
Fortnum and Mason have designed a classically understated mug for the royal event. Picture: Fortnum and Mason

Fortnum's Coronation Mug, £39.95, Fortnum and Mason

Sticking to their design values, Fortnum and Mason have brought royal fans this understated mug for the coronation.

The meaning behind the design? Each piece in the collection combines tea leaves from the camellia sinensis plant with elements from the Royal Oak tree, a symbol of the British monarchy dating back to the 17th century.

Card Factory's Union Jack flag and a golden crown coronation mug
Nothing is more regal than a classic Union Jack flag and a golden crown. Picture: Card Factory

King Charles III Coronation Commemorative Mug, £7.99, Card Factory

Nothing is more royal than the great British Union Jack flag. Paired with gold writing to mark the King's Coronation and you've got yourself a lovely, affordable, keepsake.

Celebrate King Charles's Coronation mugs from Next
Celebrate King Charles's Coronation with a loved one with these personalised mugs. Picture: Next

Personalised King Charles London Coronation Mug, £10, Next

Take your coronation memorabilia to the next level with this beautifully classic mug which comes with the option to personalise too.

Classic M&S mug design featuring union jack
Classic M&S designs for the win with this coronation mug. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Coronation Union Jack Mug, £5, Marks and Spencer

This budget cup has everything you need from a coronation mug and will make a great statement piece if you're planning on putting it on display.

Purple and cream mug from Argos featuring crown
Break away from traditional with this purple and cream mug from Argos. Picture: Argos

Home King's Coronation Commemorative Mug, £4.50, Argos

If you want to take a step away from your classic union jacks and corgis then this cute little mug is perfect. One side features a crown while the other says 'King's Coronation - 2023 -'.

Harrods have incorporated afternoon tea vibes into their coronation mug for King Charles
Harrods have incorporated afternoon tea vibes into their coronation mug for King Charles. Picture: Harrods

King Charles III Coronation Teacup and Saucer, £40, Harrods

If you want the wow factor for your coronation mug then look no further then this beautiful teacup and saucer set. It would also make the perfect gift for any royalist in your life.

A cute coronation mug you won't be able to stop looking at
A cute coronation mug you won't be able to stop looking at. Picture: Tower Bridge shop

The Coronation Mug by Milly Green, £15, Tower Bridge Shop

We love the cute designs covering this coronation mug from the crown, to carriage and even guards on horses. A mug full of typically royal icons.

