Why the King's coronation weekend could cost twice as much as the Queen's in 1953

5 May 2023, 14:12 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 14:15

King Charles' coronation costs millions
King Charles' coronation costs millions. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who will be paying for the King's coronation and how much did the coronation cost?

King Charles' coronation was meticulously planned for months following the sad death of the Queen.

And royal fans have been able to enjoy plenty of festivities over the weekend, including the procession, coronation concert and all the street parties.

But while everyone is enjoying the bank holiday, the historic event comes at a cost, which is actually twice as much as Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953.

So who pays? And much does the coronation cost? Here’s what we know..

After the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace
After the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

How much does King Charles' coronation cost?

The true cost of the event will not be known until after the weekend, but it’s been reported that King Charles's coronation is set to cost about £150million.

There have also been reports that it could cost up to £250million due to the huge cost of security for the royal family, according to The Mirror.

However, the plans have also been "slimmed-down" compared to other royal engagements, so the event could work out a lot less.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation cost an estimated £1.57million, which is the same as around £46million in today's money.

Queen Camilla and King Charles
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "In today's money the 1953 coronation cost around £50million but estimates for King Charles' are twice that because of things like security, which weren't such a big issue back then.

"But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism.

"Hotels are already being booked out for the Coronation weekend."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told The Sun: "I’ve seen a number of different estimated figures floating around, some more fanciful than others.

"The true figures will be shared in due course where expenditure relates to the Sovereign Grant or Government costs.”

Tesco opens doors to first ever pub for Coronation

Who pays for King Charles' coronation?

King Charles' coronation is paid for by the taxpayer, due to it being a state event.

If the estimated cost of £100 million is to be believed, then this would cost £1.50 per taxpayer.

This comes after a YouGov poll found that more than half of those in Britain think it should fall to the Government to pay for the coronation.

A total of 51 per cent believe the ceremony should not be funded by public money, while a third of those asked did.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Clapham Common Tube passengers panic and smash windows after carriages fill with 'brake dust'

UK & World

Miami GP, Practice One: George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes claim surprise one-two

Local elections 2023: Labour snatches key battlegrounds from Tories but Starmer still has mountain to climb to secure majority

UK & World

UK elections: Labour would fall 28 short of overall majority in general election, Sky News vote share projection shows

UK & World

Scottish junior doctors vote in favour of 72-hour strike action over 'unacceptable' pay

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Showbiz

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up

Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

Showbiz

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Lifestyle

Daniel O’Halloran won ITV's The 1% Club

Man who won £99k TV prize kept it secret from his family for a year

TV & Movies

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

Showbiz

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Showbiz

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities