King Charles' coronation concert lineup: Who's performing and which stars declined?

6 May 2023

The coronation concert line up 2023 revealed. Picture: Alamy
Watch the King's Coronation: All the stars who will be performing at the castle at Windsor...

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned during the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey.

And while the procession is taking place on Saturday morning, many royal fans are excited about the coronation concert.

The music show - hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville - will take place on Sunday in Windsor, with around 10,000 tickets for the concert having been given away free to the British public.

But if you didn’t manage to get your hands on some, you can catch it on TV over the weekend. Here’s all the details…

King Charles’s coronation concert line up 2023

The full coronation concert line up was revealed earlier this year, with Take That headlining the gig.

Take That will appear with three of its original members: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Robbie Wiliams and Jason Orange turned down the opportunity to perform to the King.

Lionel Richie has also been asked to perform, as he was the first global ambassador of King Charles III’s charity the Prince’s Trust.

Surprisingly, pop star Katy Perry is also performing at the concert and is even missing her judging role on American Idol to fly to London.

Katy was appointed as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust back in 2020, which is a charity founded by Charles.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel will perform as a duo, while Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench will also appear together.

Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler will also reportedly make an appearance.

What is the coronation choir?

A coronation choir made up of choir groups from across the UK will perform and will include refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf singing choirs.

The 300-voice strong Coronation Choir will perform on the East Lawn of the royal residence and they have been coached by choirmaster Gareth Malone in preparation for their performance.

At the start of this year, a search began to find the best community and amateur choirs around the UK, with 18 groups chosen.

These include Actually Gay Men’s Chorus, Basingstoke Filipino Choir, Hull NHS Choir and Just Sing Ladies.

Who declined the coronation concert?

According to Mail Online, King Charles wanted Adele and Ed Sheeran to perform at the coronation concert.

However, both stars declined the offer as Ed said he was ‘too busy’ and Adele didn’t give a reason.

Buckingham Palace also tried to get the Spice Girls back together for the concert, but this didn’t go ahead due to a lack of rehearsal time.

Harry Styles is also said to have declined due to scheduling conflicts, as well as Kylie and Elton John, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana.

How to watch the coronation concert

The coronation concert will be broadcast live by the BBC on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as other TV stations around the world. Those in London can also head to St James’s Park to watch it on a big screen.

