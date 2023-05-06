Who is the current Archbishop of Canterbury and how much does he earn?

6 May 2023, 11:54

The Archbishop of Canterbury is a huge part of the King's coronation
The Archbishop of Canterbury is a huge part of the King's coronation. Picture: Getty Images

Why is the Archbishop of Canterbury so important and who appoints him? All the facts about Justin Welby...

King Charles is is being crowned today at Westminster Abbey along with his wife Queen Camilla.

The coronation ceremony is being officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby who royal fans might recognise from other milestones.

He recently played an important role at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and even wrote a heartfelt speech about the former monarch.

But who is the Archbishop of Canterbury and what do we know about him?

The Archbishop of Canterbury has a close relationship with the royals
The Archbishop of Canterbury has a close relationship with the royals. Picture: Alamy

Who is the Archbishop of Canterbury?

Justin Welby, 67, has been the Archbishop of Canterbury since 2013 after studying at Eton College and Trinity College, Cambridge.

After working in the oil industry for 11 years, he said he sensed a calling from God and was ordained in 1992, before spending his first 15 years serving in Coventry.

He went on to become the Canon of Coventry Cathedral in 2002 and then went on to become the Dean of Liverpool from 2007 to 2011 and Bishop of Durham from 2011 to 2012.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was appointed in 2013
The Archbishop of Canterbury was appointed in 2013. Picture: Alamy

How much does the Archbishop of Canterbury earn?

According to The Sun, the official annual salary for Justin Welby is £85,070, but his net worth is said to be around £3 million.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is an important figure in the church as is a senior member of the House of Lords, the second chamber of the United Kingdom Parliament.

He sits as one of the 26 bishops of the Church of England, who are known as the Lords Spiritual .

Who appoints the Archbishop of Canterbury?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, like other Bishops in the Church of England, is nominated by the British Sovereign on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Amanda Holden takes the bus into work ahead of the King's coronation

The prime minister is expected to advise the monarch after receiving a shortlist of two recommendations for the position from an ad hoc committee known as the Crown Nominations Commission.

Does the Archbishop of Canterbury have a wife?

Justin Welby is married to Caroline Welby and the couple had six children, but their daughter Johanna sadly died in 1983 at just seven-months-old.

The family lives at Lambeth Palace, which is his official London residence.

King's coronation: Eyewitness account from inside Westminster Abbey

UK & World

King's coronation: Tory MP Penny Mordaunt takes the limelight carrying enormous sword

UK & World

Here's how to watch the King's coronation flypast

King's coronation flypast route 2023: What time is it and how can I see the Red Arrows?

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana with outfit detail for Coronation

Prince Louis is missing from the King's Coronation

Why Prince Louis missed part of the King's coronation service

