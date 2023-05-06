Who are the Pages of Honour at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation?

Who are the Pages of Honour at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Who are the Pages of Honour at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation and what do they do?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on 6th May and will be joined in the ceremony by their Pages of Honour.

The Page of Honour is a ceremonial position within the Royal Household of the Sovereign. The role is usually given to children who are linked to the Royal Family though either blood or friendship.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will both have four Pages of Honour each for the Coronation, with Prince George and Camilla's grandsons among the youngsters taking on the role.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pages of Honour:

Who are the Pages of Honour for King Charles and Queen Camilla?

The King's pages are:

Prince George

Prince George is the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles' grandson . Picture: Getty

Prince George, eight-years-old, is King Charles' eldest grandchild and third-in-line to the throne.

He is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton and has two siblings; Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Nicholas Barclay

Nicholas Barclay is the grandson of Sarah Troughton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire. Sarah was a lady-in-waiting to the Duchess of Kent from 1990-2000.

Sarah is the second cousin of King Charles III and a close friend of Queen Camilla.

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, is the son of King Charles' lord-in-waiting.

He was born on 12 October 2009 at Queen Charlotte's Hospital to David George Philip Cholmondeley 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife Sarah Rose Hanbury.

The family are believed to be neighbours to the Prince and Princess of Wales at their Norfolk home.

Ralph Tollemache

Ralph Tollemache is the son of King Charles' godson Edward Tollemache.

Ralph's mother is Sophie Johnstone, who wed Edward – the son of Timothy Tollemache, 5th Baron Tollemache – in 2007.

The Queen's are:

Gus Lopes & Louis Lopes

Gus and Louis Lopes are Queen Camilla's grandsons. Picture: Alamy

Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, both 13-years-old, are the twin sons of Queen Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes.

They were born in 2009 to Laura and her husband, Harry Lopes, who she wed in 2006.

Despite breaking his arm prior to the Coronation, Gus Lopes will still be fulfilling his role on the big day.

Laura and husband Harry also have a daughter Eliza.

Frederick Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes and their children attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, 2022. Picture: Getty

Frederick Parker Bowles, 13, is the grandson of Queen Camilla. He is the son of Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son, and Lola Parker Bowles.

Tom and Lola also have a daughter, 15-year-old Lola.

Arthur Elliot

Arthur Elliot is the grandson of Queen Camilla's sister. He is also her great-nephew.

Read more: