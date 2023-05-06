Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching tiaras for King Charles' Coronation

6 May 2023, 11:32 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 11:46

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching tiaras for King Charles' Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching tiaras for King Charles' Coronation. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte looked coordinated for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore matching tiaras for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey just before 11am with King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside Prince Louis and Prince George, who is acting as a Page of Honour.

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion, which was covered with Royal Robes. Princess Charlotte is also believed to be wearing an Alexander McQueen outfit.

The Princess of Wales' stand-out piece was of course the diamond leaf tiara, which is a similar design to the one Charlotte is wearing.

The Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
Princess Charlotte holds Princes Louis' hand as they arrive at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte holds Princes Louis' hand as they arrive at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty
Prince William and Kate the Princess of Wales dress is Royal Robes for the Coronation
Prince William and Kate the Princess of Wales dress is Royal Robes for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

It is in fact not a tiara, and is actually a headpiece designed by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. It features a silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work and three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

A slightly smaller piece, Princess Charlotte's tiara echoed her mother's with the diamonds and leaf detail.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's dresses also appear to be matching, both with fine silver embroidery.

The Princess' dress is an ivory silk crepe gown with thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Prince William, Kate the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk into the Abbey behind King Charles and Queen Camilla
Prince William, Kate the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk into the Abbey behind King Charles and Queen Camilla. Picture: Getty
The Cambridges avoided the rain as they arrived at the historic event
The Cambridges avoided the rain as they arrived at the historic event. Picture: Alamy

As they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, Charlotte was seen sweetly holding her little brother's hand.

Prince Louis is said to be arriving at the Abbey for the Coronation, but because of his age, will depart early for rest.

