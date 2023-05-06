How long is the King's coronation and what time does it finish?

This is how long the King's coronation service lasts. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

How long does the coronation service last? Everything you need to know about the timings...

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation is in full swing, with millions of people tuning in to watch a new British monarch crowned for the first time in 70 years.

The ceremony has already seen Prince George’s huge role as Page of Honour, as well as Louis’ arrival and Princess Charlotte’s matching tiara with her mother Kate Middleton.

While the service itself is likely to be shorter than coronations of the past, many royal fans are asking how long it will last at Westminster Abbey. Here’s what we know…

The King's coronation service is set to last two hours. Picture: Getty Images

How long will the Coronation ceremony last and what time will it finish?

The coronation ceremony itself - where Charles and Camilla will officially be crowned - is set to last two hours.

After kicking off at 11am, this means Charles and Camilla are expected to finish their service at 1pm.

This is markedly different to Queen Elizabeth III’s coronation in 1953, which lasted three hours at Westminster.

Buckingham Palace described the coronation itself as “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

The coronation service is two hours long. Picture: Getty Images

They added it will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry”.

The service followed a 30 minute procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, which saw leading royals such as Prince William and Prince Harry arrive.

What will happen after the coronation service?

The coronation celebrations are set to last three days from Saturday 6th to Monday 8th May.

Following the service on Saturday, the King and Queen will make their way back to the palace in a procession which will include senior members of the royal family.

Prince George is a Page of Honour at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty Images

In one of the most iconic moments of the weekend, 15 members of the family will then join King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast of the Red Arrows.

It’s thought Prince Harry won’t join the rest of his family on the balcony as he is no longer a working member of the royal family. His wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet decided to stay at home in the US.

On Sunday 7th, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting a coronation lunch at 10 Downing Street, before the Coronation Concert takes place in Windsor.

The concert will see some of the biggest names in music - including Katy Perry and Take That - perform in front of fans.

Then on Monday 8th, King Charles is encouraging members of the public to take part in the 'Big Help Out' scheme and volunteer for local causes.