Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm

Queen Camilla's grandson will still be Page of Honour despite breaking arm. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Queen Camilla's grandson Gus Lopes will remain as her Page of Honour for the Coronation service despite breaking his arm ahead of the big day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be coronated at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, with the preparations for the day fully underway.

Earlier this week, we saw members of the Royal Family arriving at Westminster for rehearsals of the Coronation service, including Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton as well as their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Camilla's grandsons were also in attendance, including Gus Lopes who will be one of her Pages of Honour on the day.

However, concerns for 12-year-old rose when he was pictured at the rehearsals with his arm in a sling.

Queen Camilla leaves rehearsals for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey with her grandchildren. Picture: Alamy

According to family sources reported by the Daily Mail, Gus broke his are in a bike accident while on holiday. He has had the cast removed, however, will be wearing the sling on the big day.

He will, however, still be carrying out his role on Saturday.

Queen Camilla is pictured with Gus and Louis Lopes as she visits Marlborough, 2012. Picture: Alamy

Gus is the son of Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, and her husband Harry Lopes. The couple have three children, with Gus being a twin alongside his brother Louis. Laura and Harry also have a daughter, Eliza.

On the day of the Coronation, Gus and Louis will be Pages of Honour to Camilla, with their roles including holding his grandmother's Coronation robes during the walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Camilla with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes, at Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Alamy

Their cousin, 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, will also be one of Camilla's Pages of Honour. Freddy is the son of Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, and his wife Lola.

Prince George also has an important role on the day of the Coronation, acting as King Charles' Page of Honour.

Read more: