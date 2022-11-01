Former health secretary Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celebrity line up

1 November 2022, 11:25 | Updated: 1 November 2022, 11:34

Matt Hancock will be joining the likes of Mike Tindall and Olivia Attwood I’m A Celebrity line up.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly joined the I'm a Celebrity line up as a late arrival.

The politician has been suspended as a Conservative MP after it was revealed he would be heading to Australia.

He will no longer be representing his constituents at Westminster and will instead be eating bugs in the jungle.

Matt Hancock has reportedly joined the I'm A Celebrity line up
Matt Hancock has reportedly joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Mr Hancock will be the 12th star to feature on the reality TV show when it kicks off next week.

An insider told The Sun: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire.

"He's the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

"There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

I'm A Celebrity is kicking off on ITV this week
I'm A Celebrity is kicking off on ITV this week. Picture: ITV

Mr Hancock will be joining the likes of England rugby player Mike Tindall, superstar Boy George and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is also on the books, as well as Loose Women's Charlene White, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver.

Finishing the line up are comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, retired England Lioness Jill Scott and DJ Chris Moyles from our sister station Radio X.

Strictly Come Dancing star and comedian Seann Walsh is set to turn up as a late arrival in the show.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new boyfriend

This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend

Celebrities

Big Brother is back on our screens next year

Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed as new ITV series is delayed

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black and red floral dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and red floral dress

Celebrities

Here's how much the I'm A Celeb stars are worth

I’m A Celebrity stars' huge net worths revealed including Boy George and Mike Tindall

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

Trending on Heart

Mariah Carey earns £2million a year just from her Christmas song

Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Celebrities

The full I'm A Celebrity cast has been revealed

First look at I’m A Celebrity 2022 official photos as line-up is confirmed

A man has confused a restaurant after walking out

Restaurant owner baffled after angry customer set timer and walked out

Lifestyle

You can now have your dogs and cats meet Father Christmas

You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

Lifestyle

Boy George is the biggest I'm A Celeb earner

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George becomes highest-paid camp mate with £500,000 fee

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this.

You could be fined £1,000 for parking the wrong way round

Lifestyle

Elizabeth Soffe suffered life-threatening burns to her body as a baby

Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

Call The Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account.

Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome

Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Celebrities

Olly Murs pranked Heart listeners

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up revealed including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall