Former health secretary Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celebrity line up

Matt Hancock will be joining the likes of Mike Tindall and Olivia Attwood I’m A Celebrity line up.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly joined the I'm a Celebrity line up as a late arrival.

The politician has been suspended as a Conservative MP after it was revealed he would be heading to Australia.

He will no longer be representing his constituents at Westminster and will instead be eating bugs in the jungle.

Matt Hancock has reportedly joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Alamy

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Mr Hancock will be the 12th star to feature on the reality TV show when it kicks off next week.

An insider told The Sun: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire.

"He's the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

"There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

I'm A Celebrity is kicking off on ITV this week. Picture: ITV

Mr Hancock will be joining the likes of England rugby player Mike Tindall, superstar Boy George and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is also on the books, as well as Loose Women's Charlene White, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver.

Finishing the line up are comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, retired England Lioness Jill Scott and DJ Chris Moyles from our sister station Radio X.

Strictly Come Dancing star and comedian Seann Walsh is set to turn up as a late arrival in the show.