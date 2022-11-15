I'm A Celebrity fans confused as Charlene White is ‘let off’ for 'rule breaking'

15 November 2022, 08:21 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 08:30

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity have accused Charlene White of 'rule breaking' and getting away with it.

I'm A Celebrity might have only been on for a week, but it’s already giving us so much drama.

As well as Olivia Attwood being forced to leave the camp after just 24 hours, the former health secretary Matt Hancock casually arrived.

But I’m A Celeb fans were left annoyed on Monday night, when Charlene White's 'rule breaking' went unnoticed in the jungle.

The Loose Women panelist was appointed as the deputy to camp leader Matt Hancock after winning a challenge.

Charlene White finding a spider in her RV bed on I'm A Celebrity
Charlene White finding a spider in her RV bed on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

As part of their roles, Matt and Charlene were tasked with delegating tasks to the rest of the campmates, while not being able to help out.

The pair are also allowed to sleep in the 'luxury' RV, which is situated in the sleeping quarters of camp.

In the car there are two single beds, duvets and pillows, which is a bit of a set up from the uncomfortable camp beds and hammocks the rest of the celebs are sleeping on.

However, Charlene, 42, was less than impressed when she came across a Huntsman spider hanging above her bed in the RV, while another spide also crawled across her duvet.

Related video:

The TV presenter decided she didn’t want to sleep outside, as she told Matt: "I can’t do this tonight,” and added she wanted to "sleep in a bed she's familiar with".

Charlene added to the bush telegraph: "My bravery levels are done for today. I really don't want to have to sleep in the RV."

But fans at home weren’t impressed with the ‘rule break’, with many saying there should have been a consequence for the campmates.

Someone wrote: “They should force Charlene to sleep in the RV!! What a wasted opportunity for someone else!"

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity
Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

"Why has Charlene not been punished for not sleeping in the RV??? She breaking the rules?? Or is it one rule for one and different for the rest???,” said someone else.

A third wrote: "There’s never really been enough threat for not following the rules on #ImACeleb. What’s the consequence of Charlene not sleeping in the RV? Nothing."

While a fourth added: "Will Charlene / the celebrities be penalised for not sleeping in the RV? I’m sure in previous years they’ve classed things like that as a ‘rule break’ and there’s been some sort of punishment for it? #ImACeleb."

