I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec 'annoyed' as Matt Hancock is voted for sixth trial

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec appeared annoyed that Matt Hancock had been voted to do yet another Bushtucker Trial.

I'm A Celebrity viewers spotted the moment presenting duo Ant and Dec appeared to be annoyed that Matt Hancock had been voted to do another trial.

During Sunday night's episode, the pair went into the jungle to tell the campmates who would be taking part in Deserted Down Under.

It was revealed that former Health Secretary Matt had been voted for the trial, making it his sixth in a row.

As Ant and Dec walked away from camp and approached the camera to bring the show to an end, Dec said: "Another one?!" while Ant added: "Not again!".

Ant and Dec looked annoyed as they announced Matt Hancock had been voted for the next trial. Picture: ITV

This comes after Ant and Dec appeared on an Instagram live where they spoke about how it would be "nice" to see other campmates take part in trials.

During the live, Ant responded to some comments requesting that Matt isn't put up for any more trials, saying: "Maybe the people want to get someone else down there now", before adding: "I think it would be good to see different people down there."

Watch the clip here:

I'm A Celebrity viewers were quick to spot the presenting duo's annoyance and took to social media to point it out.

One person commented on Twitter: "Even Ant and Dec are getting sick of you voting for Matt and even if you wanna pick on Matt fine but think of the others who won’t get a chance to do anything if you keep voting for him @imacelebrity #ImACeleb."

Another posted: "Even Ant and Dec are fed up of it now. It's just boring. He's not phased by any of it so it's not entertaining to watch! 🙄 Give someone else a chance."

Read more: