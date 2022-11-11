I'm A Celebrity viewers confused by stars' reactions to trial exemptions

11 November 2022, 12:56

I'm A Celebrity viewers confused by stars' reactions to trial exemptions. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity viewers have been left questioning why some of the celebrities look surprised when they find out they are exempt from a trial.

I'm A Celebrity viewers have been left baffled by the reactions the stars have when they find out they are exempt from a trial.

During Thursday night's episode, presenters Ant and Dec revealed that Sue Cleaver was exempt from the new trial, La Cucaracha Cafe, which is the dreaded eating task.

When they delivered the news in camp, Sue looked confused as she was told she was not included in the public vote.

Something similar happened earlier in the week when Ant and Dec entered camp to tell the celebrities who had been voted to take part in a water trial called Tentacles of Terror.

Sue Cleaver looks suprised as Ant and Dec announce that she is exempt from the eating trial
Sue Cleaver looks suprised as Ant and Dec announce that she is exempt from the eating trial. Picture: ITV

Babatúndé was announced as being exempt from the trial, which he also looked surprised at.

I'm A Celebrity viewers have picked up on these reactions and questioned why they looked so confused.

One person commented: "They always look so shocked when they’re exempt from Bushtucker trials like, “oh, a medical condition I didn’t know about” 🧐 #ImACeleb."

Another wrote: "I wonder why some of them are exempt because even they always seem surprised #ImACeleb."

A third posted: "Sue exempt? Even she was surprised. Why can't she eat? We never get told why these people are exempt #ImACeleb."

Babatúndé looks visibly surprised when Ant and Dec tell him he is exempt from Tentacles of Terror
Babatúndé looks visibly surprised when Ant and Dec tell him he is exempt from Tentacles of Terror. Picture: ITV

Sue, Mike Tindall and Boy George were exempt from the first trial, Horrifying Heights, while Babatúndé was exempt from the most recent task, Tentacles of Terror.

While many of the reasons that celebrities can't take part in tasks aren't explained to the viewers, fans of the show think that Sue may have been exempt from the eating challenge because she could have diabetes.

This was the conclusion made by viewers after they spotted a diabetes patch on Sue's arm during a recent episode.

