Red Eye ITV series start date, cast, trailer, episodes and plot explained

ITV's new thriller Red Eye will keep you on the edge of your seat! Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi's new ITV's thriller Red Eye from cast to episodes and start date.

ITV are set to air new thriller Red Eye later this month, with the series promising big twists, cliffhangers and a stellar cast including the likes of Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li.

Red Eye is a six-part series which will start airing on 21st April on ITV1, with viewers also being able to catch-up on the thrilling show on ITVX as well.

Full to the brim with nerve-wracking plot twists and mystery, Red Eye follows the story of DC Hana Li as she attempts to transport Dr. Matthew Nolan from London to Beijing following his arrest for murder. We know that the journey won't be straightforward, however, after DC Li discovers another murder during the flight.

Set to be a must-watch, here's everything we know about ITV's Red Eye, including start date, episodes, cast and plot.

ITV's Red Eye stars Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li. Picture: ITV

What does Red Eye start, how many episodes are there and when is it on?

ITV's Red Eye will start on Sunday 21st April on ITV1 at 9pm with the series unfolding every Sunday for six weeks.

The series is made up of six episodes in total, with episodes also being available to stream on ITVX.

What is the plot of ITV's Red Eye?

The plot of ITV's Red Eye is based around DC Hana Li who is transporting Dr Matthew Nolan from London to Beijing on a red eye flight following his arrest for murder, a crime which he denies he is guilty of committing.

DC Hana Li, journalist Jess Li and MI5 agent Madeline Delaney are thrown into the same life threatening conspiracy after another murder is discovered on the flight.

Red Eye is set to be a nerve-wracking thriller with plenty of twists and turns. Picture: ITV

Is there a trailer for ITV's Red Eye?

Yes, the trailer for ITV's Red Eye is here and you can watch it now:

Watch the first look for Red Eye

Who is in the cast of ITV's Red Eye?

The cast of ITV's Red Eye is lead by Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li, with a host of other famous faces starring in the thriller.

Here's the full list of cast members: