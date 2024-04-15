Red Eye ITV series start date, cast, trailer, episodes and plot explained

15 April 2024, 17:15

ITV's new thriller Red Eye will keep you on the edge of your seat!
ITV's new thriller Red Eye will keep you on the edge of your seat! Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi's new ITV's thriller Red Eye from cast to episodes and start date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV are set to air new thriller Red Eye later this month, with the series promising big twists, cliffhangers and a stellar cast including the likes of Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li.

Red Eye is a six-part series which will start airing on 21st April on ITV1, with viewers also being able to catch-up on the thrilling show on ITVX as well.

Full to the brim with nerve-wracking plot twists and mystery, Red Eye follows the story of DC Hana Li as she attempts to transport Dr. Matthew Nolan from London to Beijing following his arrest for murder. We know that the journey won't be straightforward, however, after DC Li discovers another murder during the flight.

Set to be a must-watch, here's everything we know about ITV's Red Eye, including start date, episodes, cast and plot.

ITV's Red Eye stars Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li
ITV's Red Eye stars Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li. Picture: ITV

What does Red Eye start, how many episodes are there and when is it on?

ITV's Red Eye will start on Sunday 21st April on ITV1 at 9pm with the series unfolding every Sunday for six weeks.

The series is made up of six episodes in total, with episodes also being available to stream on ITVX.

What is the plot of ITV's Red Eye?

The plot of ITV's Red Eye is based around DC Hana Li who is transporting Dr Matthew Nolan from London to Beijing on a red eye flight following his arrest for murder, a crime which he denies he is guilty of committing.

DC Hana Li, journalist Jess Li and MI5 agent Madeline Delaney are thrown into the same life threatening conspiracy after another murder is discovered on the flight.

Red Eye is set to be a nerve-wracking thriller with plenty of twists and turns
Red Eye is set to be a nerve-wracking thriller with plenty of twists and turns. Picture: ITV

Is there a trailer for ITV's Red Eye?

Yes, the trailer for ITV's Red Eye is here and you can watch it now:

Watch the first look for Red Eye

Who is in the cast of ITV's Red Eye?

The cast of ITV's Red Eye is lead by Richard Armitage as Dr Matthew Nolan and Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li, with a host of other famous faces starring in the thriller.

Here's the full list of cast members:

  • Richard Armitage - Dr Matthew Nolan
  • Jemma Moore - Jess Li
  • Jing Lusi - DC Hana Li
  • Lesley Sharp - Madeline Delaney
  • Dan Li - Toni Zhang
  • Kevan MacKenzie - Len Delaney
  • Cash Holland - Ruth Banks
  • Xiangyi Tan - Tiffany Songyun
  • Daphne Cheung - Mrs. Ruan Yue
  • Tai Tin Chan - Ren Yunxi
  • Elaine Tan - Shen
  • Robert Gilbert - Simon King
  • Rich Warden - Dr. Chris Peele

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Blue Lights is returning for a second series

Blue Lights cast and filming locations revealed as season two airs

Tristan Black and Sara Mesa may be dating according to MAFS Australia fans

Are Sara and Tristan dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Richard defends his explicit comments about intimacy with Andrea

Married at First Sight

We love seeing Lucinda and Timothy back together!

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy back together as they reunite for special occasion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Richard has stated why he and Andrea were cut from the reunion

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals why he and Andrea were cut from reunion episode

Married at First Sight

Richard has spoken about the experiment for the first time since MAFS finished

MAFS Australia's Richard accuses Andrea of leaking private conversation about getting back together

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the death of her dog Theo

Stacey Solomon shares heartbreak following tragic loss of family member

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFS Australia's John has revealed whether Lucinda will be a new expert

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken reveals whether Lucinda is joining the panel next year

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Lauren had to take a week out of MAFS Australia to have surgery on her shoulder

MAFS Australia's Lauren shares details of medical emergency which forced her to leave experiment

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Lauren has defended Ellie on social media

MAFS Australia's Lauren defends Ellie against trolls following their dramatic reunion

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy has suffered some heartbreaking losses throughout his life

MAFS Australia groom Timothy's heartbreaking family loss explained

Married at First Sight

Lucinda has written a heartwarming message for her MAFS Australia husband Timothy

MAFS Australia's Lucinda shares sweet message to Timothy following their emotional reunion

Married at First Sight

Timothy Smith went public with details from his past the week MAFS finished airing in Australia

Why MAFS Australia producers missed Timothy's criminal past in background check

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori are in a relationship

Inside Jack and Tori's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Diddly Squat Farm suffered a heartbreaking loss while filming series three of Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson 'unbelievably sad' as Diddly Squat Farm suffers devastating loss

Jade and Ridge met on MAFS Australia

Inside Jade and Ridge's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Is it all over for Andrea and Richard?

MAFS Australia viewers fear for Richard and Andrea's relationship following explosive argument

Married at First Sight

Timothy from Married At First Sight has shared regrets over his decisions which meant he was behind bars when his mother died

MAFS Australia's Timothy opens up about criminal past, drug trafficking and prison time

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Harrison could be teaming up

MAFS Australia villains Jack and Harrison 'teaming up' for secret project

Married at First Sight

The Radford family are off to Florida

Sue Radford flaunts lavish holiday after hitting back at 'jealous' trolls

Jack told Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their one-on-one meeting

MAFS Australia shock as Jack 'hits on' Jade behind Ridge and Tori's backs

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden are still in a relationship after leaving MAFS Australia

Inside Jayden and Eden's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

What's going on with Timothy and Lucinda now?

Where are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy now? Everything that happened after the experiment

Married at First Sight