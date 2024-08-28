Molly-Mae Hague publicly speaks out after Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split on the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

After radio silence on social media since her split with Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae has finally spoken out to her fans on Instagram.

Love Island’s golden couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split mid August, much to the dismay of their long-term fans and ever since.

With a £3.5 million home together and a young daughter, this isn’t going to be an easy transition for either of them.

The split sparked wild rumours across the internet as fans were convinced that Tommy had cheated on Molly but as of yet, Molly has not confirmed or denied that these are true.

Tommy on the other hand responded to the rumours via a representative, saying they were all "false."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Getty

According to The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

However, on the 27th of August, Molly posted an image of herself looking reflectively into a pond and captioned the post: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for."

The photo seemed to imply that Molly-Mae was somewhat backing the public’s critical response to Tommy and the comments below the post certainly reinforce that.

Molly-Mae Hague has posted on Instagram for the first time since her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

One superfan wrote: "We all are behind you wishing you the best, it takes time, you are surrounded by love and your beautiful girl Bambi will give you the strength and your family and friends… I know millions of us are wishing you well! You are so loved and cared about by many! You got this Molly. Take it easy, day by day and hope you adapt soon darling.”

Another fan wrote: "You’re showing girls and women to know their worth, to not settle or put up with any kind of disrespectful behaviour. Stay strong, sending love."

And just scrolling through the comments section, one can see the outpour of love and support towards Molly-Mae who’s been building a strong and supportive following for years now.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury had their daughter, Bambi in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019, got engaged and had their daughter in 2023.

However on the 14th of August, 2024, after months of rumoured struggle between them, Molly posted her Instagram story announcing the sad news.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Molly wrote “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

“I’ll be back when it feels right,” she finished off and now, two weeks later, it apparently felt right and her fans are more than relieved.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were planning to get married in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Tommy posted his own statement on his Instagram shortly after, writing, “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.”

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”