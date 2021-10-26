Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800,000 burglary'

Their home was targeted by an 'experienced gang'. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Polly Foreman

The home of Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague was reportedly targeted by an 'experienced gang'.

Love Island runner-ups Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly had £800,000 worth of property stolen from their Manchester home.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple, who have been together since meeting on the ITV show in 2019, were not at home when the robbery took place on Thursday October 21 at around 10pm.

Their flat in Hale is said to have been targeted by an 'experienced gang', who stole a vast quantity of goods.

Sources told the publication that they couple will 'never return' to the property after being left 'extremely shaken up' by the crime.

Tommy and Molly-Mae were in London at the time of the burglary. Picture: Instagram

An insider said: "They will never return back to their apartment again unfortunately they feel they have been targeted and don't feel safe there any more. They really loved living there its a shame they have been forced out of their home."

The couple were attending Molly-Mae's Beauty Works Christmas launch in the capital at the time that the gang descended on their flat.

The source added: "It seems to be an experienced gang who know what they’re doing as they have had machinery and waited for Molly and Tommy to be away...

The couple had £800,000 worth of goods stolen. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

"They have approached the property from the rear and smashed through their balcony windows and doors to gain access to their apartment. There is five apartments in the block but other neighbours were out too...

"They have stolen approx 800k worth of belongings leaving them with nothing left other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London on the night of event.."

A representative for Molly-Mae told the MailOnline: "Molly is doing well considering the circumstances. It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible."

Their flat is located in Hale, Manchester. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

A representative for Greater Manchester Police also said: "On Friday 22 October 2021 police received a report of a burglary at a property in the Hale Barns area...

"During the burglary a number of items were taken, including jewellery. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."