Emmerdale grooming victim actor Joe Warren Plant, 16, in real-life relationship with 22-year-old model

12 April 2019, 07:46
Joe, who plays grooming victim Jacob in Emmerdale, has been in a relationship with model Nicole Hadlow 2017
Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant, 16, is in a relationship with a 22-year-old model named Nicole Hadlow, it has emerged.
Joe, who is involved in a storyline that's seen his character Jacob Gallagher be groomed by his dad David Metcalfe's girlfriend Maya Stepney, has seemingly been dating Nicole since 2017.
Nicole, who has a private Instagram account, regularly features on Joe's grid - as he posts loved-up pictures and gushes about how much he loves her.
In August 2018, he revealed that they were celebrating their one year anniversary, posting a picture of them together alongside the caption: "1 Year Today. I look forward to making even more memories with you right by my side. I love you."
The Emmerdale storyline has caused controversy among viewers, many of whom have claimed it difficult to watch.
Louisa Clein, who plays Maya, recently defended the show against the controversy during an appearance on Lorraine, saying: "There's a lot more of the story to tell but it's moving towards an end.
"We've had a real mixed reaction, we've obviously had people who are incredibly shocked, which is right.
"We don't want to tell a romantic, titillating story.
"We've had this mixture of people saying 'please make it stop now, we've had enough' but others saying 'thank you for telling this story'."
Louisa also revealed that she had been bombarded with messages from real-life victims of abuse, saying: "I've had messages from people saying 'this has really helped me, the relationship I thought I had was wrong.
"I am getting these messages and it's amazing and it makes it worth it."
And opening up about her character, Louisa added: "She has this veneer of being a professional, intelligent woman, she seems to have a normal relationship with David.
"There's nothing that's screaming dirty old man.
"It has been tough for me to play, it's been a real challenge, but I'm here to get that word out there."