Robbie Williams fights back tears as he reunites with family after three weeks in self-isolation

The father-of-four was finally able to cuddle his kids. Picture: Instagram

The pop star has been in lockdown away from his wife and kids as a precaution following a trip to Australia.

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared the heartwarming moment he was reunited with his family after three weeks in self-isolation.

The pop star, 46, fought back tears as he was finally able to cuddle his two eldest children following a period of quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Angels hitmaker had been on lockdown as a precaution after travelling back from Australia and had been observing social distancing from Ayda, 40, and their four kids – Teddy, 7, Charlie, 5, Coco, 18 months, and six-week-old Beau.

Sharing the sweet family reunion on Instagram, the US actress wrote: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx."

In the adorable clip, the former Loose Women panellist was heard teaseing the children: "Who’s coming up the driveway? Who is it?"

Teddy and Charlie quickly spotted Robbie and sprinted towards him down the driveway shouting "daddy".

"Daddy we’re so happy to see you," Ayda said to her hubby of ten years, while Teddy added: "Daddy I’ve missed you so much."

Robbie was delighted to be back with his family. Picture: Instagram / Ayda Field

Fans of the famous family were quick to comment on the touching post, with one writing: "Beautiful, Awww there’s that love again - gorgeous gorgeous family."

"Oooh this made my heart melt," said another.

A third said: "That’s what life is all about xxxxx gorgeous!!!! Enjoy your time back together again."

British actress and former Footballers' Wives star Susie Amy added: "Well done for being so strict Ayds must have been so hard being local lovers."

While Ayda's mother Gwen also commented on the video, writing: "Finally, finally, finally. Congratulations (and) wish I were there, too. I’m safer where I am and loving all of you. God bless."

Robbie had flown Down Under to perform a one-off gig in Melbourne as part of his world tour, but was forced to pull the plug after the Australian government cancelled gatherings of over more than 500 people.