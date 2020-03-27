You can now adopt a lonely grandparent to video call amid the coronavirus pandemic

You can now volunteer to keep an elderly person company via video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One care home has set up a new campaign in order to fight loneliness in the elderly community amid coronavirus.

The Government have ruled that over 70s should self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep them safe.

Although the lockdown regulations are necessary in order to protect the vulnerable, the current pandemic has left some elderly people feeling lonely as they are unable to see friends and family.

READ MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the rest of the UK as they applaud our NHS heroes

Because of this, one care home is Surrey has set up an 'Adopt a Grandparent' campaign to help fight loneliness in their community.

The UK lockdown amid the coronavirus has left many elderly people feeling lonely, but there is something you can do to help. Picture: Getty

CHD Living Care Home started the scheme last year, but are now rolling it out again amid the pandemic.

The scheme works by matching up a young person with an elderly person in the home, who they then video call regularly for chats.

This will "bring a sense of comfort to young people and the elderly who may not have grandparents/grandchildren of their own, with the aim to create invaluable, lifelong friendships".

The care home is giving it's residents the chance to chat to young people amid the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Shaleeza Hasham, head of communications and commissioning at CHD Living, said: "The nature of care means that we’re looking after some of the most vulnerable members of society at the moment.

"It’s a worrying time and we’re taking the threat of coronavirus incredibly seriously, putting stringent processes and protocols in place to protect our residents as much as possible."

The idea is to help fight loneliness in the community, especially now over 70s are self isolating. Picture: Getty

She continued: "We are however keen to keep spirits in the homes high and so have been thinking of ways that we can continue to enrich the lives of our residents whilst providing them with stimulation and companionship."

"It made sense at this time to digitise the Adopt a Grandparent campaign and to recruit further volunteers who might like to help keep our residents company over the coming weeks. It will be a wonderful distraction for everyone involved."

READ MORE: Nurse warns having long nails is one of the fastest spreaders of coronavirus