Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the rest of the UK as they applaud our NHS heroes

The Cambridges took part in the special moment to thank the NHS. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Heart to applaud our NHS heroes on Thursday night.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were among the millions of people up and down the UK applauding the NHS on Thursday evening.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a video on their Instagram page of their three children clapping at 8PM, when people across Britain took time to show their gratitude towards the health workers on the front line amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Supermarket lockdown rules: Can I pay cash and what are the opening times?

Posting the video on Instagram, the couple wrote: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Fans of the royal family were ecstatic to see the little ones getting involved in the special moment, commenting their love for the post.

One person commented: "That is beautiful! Stay safe little ones!", while another added: "Thank you for showing your support!!"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined in to applaud our NHS. Picture: Kensington Palace/Instagram

This comes just a day after the children's grandfather Prince Charles revealed he has tested positive for the virus.

In the statement, Clarence House said that the Prince Of Wales only had mild symptoms and is now self-isolating in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus this week. Picture: PA

Prior to the special moment, Heart encouraged listeners to join in on the moment when we put our hands together and made some noise for doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and al the NHS staff who are fighting COVID-19 on the front line.

And people did not disappoint, with social media being flooded with footage of people stepping outside their doors for the emotional moment to say thank you.

READ MORE: Nurse warns having long nails is one of the fastest spreaders of coronavirus