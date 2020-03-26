When did the UK lockdown start and how long will it last?

The UK was put into lockdown this week in an unprecedented step to attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson announced that all UK residents must stay at home to protect the NHS amid the growing threat of coronavirus.

In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on Monday (23 March), The Prime Minister announced that the police will now have the power to fine people if they leave their homes for any reason other than the following:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household

- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person

- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

He said: "These are the only reasons you should be leaving your home.

"You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

How long will the UK lockdown last?

Boris Johnson said that these measures will be in place for three weeks, and that they will be reviewed at the end of this period.

This means that they are due to be reviewed on 13 April, which is around the time of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

However, we do not know how long the lockdown will last, and will depend on how the UK responds to the new measures.

