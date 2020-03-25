Employers could be fined for demanding workers turn up if they could be at home

Employers could face fines for demanding staff come into work. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned employers could face a penalty if they ask staff to come in unnecessarily.

Employers could face fines if they demand their staff come to work during lockdown when they could be at home, the Health Secretary has warned.

Read more: How to sign up for the coronavirus NHS volunteer responders scheme

Speaking in The House Of Commons yesterday, Matt Hancock said that employers will face new guidance in the wake of the new coronavirus measures, including that staff must stand two metres apart.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

The UK public has been urged to stay at home where possible. Picture: Getty

When asked by Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth whether employers should face fines, the Health Secretary replied: “Absolutely, those fines are available if that is absolutely necessary.”

Read more: Doctor explains how just one person with coronavirus could infect 59,000 others

Speaking about the new rules set out by the Prime Minister on Monday, he added: "The actions are not actions any UK government would want to take.

Matt Hancock has warned that employers could face fines if they come to work. Picture: PA

"The goal is clear, to slow the rate of transmission, to protect the NHS and save lives. Our instructions are simple. Stay at home.

"Employers should be taking every possible step to make sure that remote working can happen.

Public transport has been increasingly empty as people stay at home amid coronavirus. Picture: Getty

"I want to be clear that where people absolutely cannot work from home, they can still go to work. Indeed it’s important that they do to keep the country running.

"Key workers, for example in the NHS, social care, pharmacists, medicine supply chain, should go to work unless they are self-isolating due to symptoms.

"We’ll be publishing guidance later today to explain steps that employers must take to ensure that employees are safe, including making sure there is a two metre gap between workers wherever possible."

NOW READ:

Department for Education warn parents over school meal scam emails