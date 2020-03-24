How to sign up for the coronavirus NHS volunteer responders scheme

24 March 2020, 17:55 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 17:59

How to apply for the NHS volunteers scheme
How to apply for the NHS volunteers scheme. Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Matt Hancock have appealed for people in 'good health' to volunteer for the NHS.

Earlier today, the government called for 250,000 volunteers to help the NHS battle coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appealed for members of the public in 'good health' to sign up, saying: "I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

Read more: Doctor explains how just one person with coronavirus could infect 59,000 others

"As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers - people in good health - to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health."

He added that it is a "new scheme set up so that people can come and help and make sure the NHS and local services needed can get all the support that they can."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on the public to volunteer for the NHS
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on the public to volunteer for the NHS. Picture: Getty

How can you sign up for the NHS volunteer responders scheme and who can apply?

You can sign up online at www.goodsamapp.org/NHS. Anyone in 'good health' is being encouraged to apply, and you also must be over 18 years of age.

The website adds that those over 70 or in other high-risk groups (such as pregnant or with health conditions) can apply for a telephone role.

Read more: Martin Lewis tells self-employed to 'hold on' and predicts government aid announcement this week

The NHS is looking for volunteers in a number of different roles
The NHS is looking for volunteers in a number of different roles. Picture: Getty

What are the NHS volunteering options?

The website states that they are looking for volunteers to fit the following roles:

Community Response volunteer

This role involves collecting shopping, medication or other essential supplies for someone who is self-isolating, and delivering these supplies to their home.

Patient Transport volunteer

This role supports the NHS by providing transport to patients who are medically fit for discharge, and ensuring that they are settled safely back in to their home.

NHS Transport volunteer

This role involves transporting equipment, supplies and/or medication between NHS services and sites, it may also involve assisting pharmacies with medication delivery.

Check-in and Chat volunteer

This role provides short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness as a consequence of self-isolation.

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson announces police-enforced lockdown across the UK to stop coronavirus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Brady braced for fresh challenge with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coronavirus: Police on rail patrol to urge people to only make essential journeys

UK & World

The NHS is seeking volunteers to help with the coronavirus battle

Government calls for 250,000 NHS volunteers to help with coronavirus battle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

How to have a Netflix party with your friends

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

TV & Movies

How to have a 'Netflix Party' with friends

How to have a Netflix party: how do they work and how to install the Chrome extension

Lifestyle

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Ken Barlow from Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about actor Bill Roache

TV & Movies

What happened to Denny in EastEnders

How did Denny die in Eastenders? And what happened to Sharon Mitchell’s son at the boat party?

TV & Movies

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 6,815?

Lifestyle

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle