How to sign up for the coronavirus NHS volunteer responders scheme

How to apply for the NHS volunteers scheme. Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Matt Hancock have appealed for people in 'good health' to volunteer for the NHS.

Earlier today, the government called for 250,000 volunteers to help the NHS battle coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appealed for members of the public in 'good health' to sign up, saying: "I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

Read more: Doctor explains how just one person with coronavirus could infect 59,000 others

"As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers - people in good health - to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health."

He added that it is a "new scheme set up so that people can come and help and make sure the NHS and local services needed can get all the support that they can."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on the public to volunteer for the NHS. Picture: Getty

How can you sign up for the NHS volunteer responders scheme and who can apply?

You can sign up online at www.goodsamapp.org/NHS. Anyone in 'good health' is being encouraged to apply, and you also must be over 18 years of age.

The website adds that those over 70 or in other high-risk groups (such as pregnant or with health conditions) can apply for a telephone role.

Read more: Martin Lewis tells self-employed to 'hold on' and predicts government aid announcement this week

The NHS is looking for volunteers in a number of different roles. Picture: Getty

What are the NHS volunteering options?

The website states that they are looking for volunteers to fit the following roles:

Community Response volunteer

This role involves collecting shopping, medication or other essential supplies for someone who is self-isolating, and delivering these supplies to their home.

Patient Transport volunteer

This role supports the NHS by providing transport to patients who are medically fit for discharge, and ensuring that they are settled safely back in to their home.

NHS Transport volunteer

This role involves transporting equipment, supplies and/or medication between NHS services and sites, it may also involve assisting pharmacies with medication delivery.

Check-in and Chat volunteer

This role provides short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness as a consequence of self-isolation.

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson announces police-enforced lockdown across the UK to stop coronavirus