Boris Johnson says ‘unlimited exercise’ and 'sitting in the sun' will be allowed from Wednesday

The UK government has lifted the once-daily exercise limit.

Boris Johnson tonight announced the government plan for the gradual phasing out of lockdown, revealing that the public will be able to exercise outside more than once a day in England from Wednesday (13 May).

He revealed that there will be three possible phases for gradually easing measures in the coming months, and phase one - some people returning to work and changes to the limits of outdoor exercise - will be implemented this week.

Speaking during his televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said: "We have made progress, but we have by no means fulfilled all of them.





Boris Johnson address the nation this evening. Picture: PA

"This is not the time to end lockdown this week. We are taking the first steps to modify this week."

After announcing that those who cannot work from home could return to work from tomorrow, but to avoid public transport where possible, he addressed the subject of outdoor exercise.

He said: From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take unlimited outdoor exercise.

"You can sit in the sun, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports with your household. You must obey the rules on social distancing."

He added of the social distancing rules: "To enforce those rules, we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them."

Unlimited exercise will be allowed from Wednesday. Picture: PA

The second phase might see some children returning to school in June, and the third phase may be that some hospitality and public space will reopen.

The Prime Minister stressed that the phases are not set in stone, and that the following five key tests must be met before we can lift lockdown.

1) That the NHS can cope

2) That there is a 'sustained and consistent' decrease in daily deaths

3) There needs to be reliable data from SAGE that the rate of infection is decreasing to 'manageable levels'

4) The supply of tests and PPE can meet future demand

5) That we are confident that any changes will not risk a second peak in the virus