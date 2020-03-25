Over 400,000 sign up for the coronavirus NHS volunteer scheme in 24 hours

Boris Johnson has issued as special thanks to NHS volunteers. Picture: Getty/PA

By Polly Foreman

An incredible 405,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer responders scheme.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that 405,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the NHS amid the battle against coronavirus, following the government callout yesterday evening.

Speaking in the press conference today, the Prime Minister thanked the UK public for surpassing the government aim of 250,000 volunteers.

He said: "I want to offer a special thank you to everyone who has volunteered to help the NHS. In just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call. They will be driving medicines from pharmacies from patients, making regular phone calls to check on people who are at home on their own."

Boris Johnson announced that 405,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers. Picture: PA

Yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock issued a callout for volunteers in 'good health' to help the NHS with the coronavirus battle.

He said: "I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

"As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers - people in good health - to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health."

The NHS are seeking volunteers to help battle coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Mr Hancock added that it is a "new scheme set up so that people can come and help and make sure the NHS and local services needed can get all the support that they can."

You can sign up to be an NHS volunteer responder here.