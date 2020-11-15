Who is I'm A Celebrity's Vernon Kay? Age, height and net worth revealed

How old is Vernon Kay and what has he been doing lately? Here’s what we know about the I’m A Celeb star.

Vernon Kay has signed up to take part in this year’s I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Wales.

The presenter is best known for fronting major shows like Family Fortunes and Splash!, as well as being the husband of Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly.

But Vernon has been away from the spotlight in recent years, so let’s find out more about him…

How old is Vernon Kay?

Vernon Kay is 46-years-old and was born in Bolton in Greater Manchester.

He had his first major presenting role in 2000 on T4 alongside June Sarpong, but before that he worked as a model.

In 2003, the star co-hosted Channel 4 gameshow Boys and Girls, before going on to front Celebrities Under Pressure on ITV in 2004.

Vernon also presented primetime game show All Star Family Fortunes from 2006-2015, as well as Splash!, Vernon Kay's Gameshow Marathon and Beat the Star.

Other credits include The Whole 19 Yards, as well as Skating with the Stars, Home For the Holidays, Let's Get Gold and 1000 Heartbeats.

He has also guest presented The One Show numerous times.

How tall is Vernon Kay?

Vernon Kay is 1.93 metres or 6 ft 4.

What is Vernon Kay’s net worth?

According to reports, Vernon is believed to have an estimated net worth of £2million.

He currently lives with his wife Tess Daly and their kids, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, in a huge Buckinghamshire home.

Where has Vernon Kay been?

The former host hasn’t been on the TV very much since All Stars Family Fortune took a break in 2015.

His marriage hit the headlines after a series of claims were made about him texting model, Rhian Sugden.

The dad-of-two currently hosts Formula E racing on Channel 5 and YouTube.

