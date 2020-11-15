Who is Shane Richie? EastEnders star’s age, wife and children revealed

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty Images/BBC/Instagram

Who is Shane Richie married to and how many children does he have? Here's what we know about the EastEnders star...

Shane Richie announced this month that he will be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

That means he’ll be swapping the stage for a much less glamorous Welsh castle in the midst of winter.

So as we watch the former EastEnders star get to know his fellow campmates, let’s find out more about his career, marriage and children…

How old is Shane Richie?

Shane Richie is 56-years-old and was born in Kensington, London to Irish parents.

Shane Richie has played Alfie Moon since 2002. Picture: BBC

He began his career as a bluecoat entertainer at a Pontins holiday camp Little Canada, on the Isle of Wight before moving on to the live stand up circuit.

What has Shane Richie been in?

EastEnders fans will know Shane Richie for his iconic role as Alfie Moon between 2002 and 2005, and then again from 2010 until 2016.

He also starred in the spin-off RTÉ Drama Redwater in 2017, before returning to EastEnders in 2018 for another stint until 2019.

The star has also presented a number of BBC game shows including Reflex, Win Your Wish List and Decimate.

He regularly appears in pantomime and in the last few years has starred as Robin Hood.

In 2019, Shane also starred as retired drag queen Hugo Battersby/ Loco Chanelle in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre.

It was then announced that he would reprise the role for the 2020 UK tour but this was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Is Shane Richie married?

Shane is married to wife Christie Goddard, with the pair tying the knot in 2007.

Shane Richie has three children with his wife Christie. Picture: Getty Images

Christie is an actress who has starred in The Last Dance, American Daylight and Hustle, as well as in Jim Davidson's Boobs In The Wood.

Shane was previously married to Loose Women star Coleen Nolan from 1990-1999.

But the pair split after ten years, saying their long-distance relationship became too difficult to maintain.

How many children does Shane Richie have?

Shane has five children all together. Three with wife Christie - Mackenzie Blue, 14, Lolita Bell, 12, and nine-year-old Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

Shane also has two children from his marriage to Coleen - Shane Roche Jr, 31, and Jake Roche, 28.

