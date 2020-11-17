What are the I'm A Celebrity 2020 viewing figures?

The I'm A Celeb viewing figures are the best in years. Picture: ITV

What are the ratings for this year's I'm A Celebrity? Find out the viewing figures for 2020...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens with a brand new bunch of celebrities.

And things are looking a little different this year, with the whole crew heading to North Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.

But despite the huge shake up, it looks like viewers are absolutely loving the new series, with viewing figures at an all-time high.

So what are the exact ratings for I’m A Celeb this year? Here’s what we know...

The I'm A Celeb launch got 12m viewers. Picture: ITV

What are the I'm A Celebrity 2020 viewing figures?

The 20th series of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! launched on Sunday November 15.

And a peak of 12million viewers tuned in to see Ant and Dec host the launch show from Gwrych Castle in Wales for the first time.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie’s wife reveals ‘secret sign’ to kids from camp

It opened with an average of 10.9million across its slot from 9pm to 10.30pm, which is the show’s biggest audience since the 2018 final.

This means it’s the most-watched non-news programme of 2020, getting its biggest ever younger audience of 16 to 34-year-olds.

More than half the available TV audience sat down to watch, which is an increase of a million viewers compared with last year.

This is the fifth biggest launch episode ever, with fans loving the new setting.

It's also the biggest overnight audience on any channel since BBC One's Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

One person said on Twitter: "I’m preferring the castle vibes to the jungle tbh it was getting stale after nearly 20 years."

“#ImACeleb Loving it in a castle in Wales. This is better than last year,” said another, while a third added: “Im a celeb is much better than i thought it was gonna be!! Pleasantly surprised”

Now Read: Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?