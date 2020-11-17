I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie’s wife reveals ‘secret sign’ to kids from camp

Shane Richie has a secret signal for his children. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Shane Richie’s wife Christie has shared the special way he is communicating with the outside world.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 has well and truly kicked off, with the contestants settling into their new home in Wales.

And as well as being forced to take part in some very grisly Bushtucker Trials, the celebs have also been torn away from their families for the next three weeks.

But Shane Richie’s wife Christie has now revealed the sweet way her husband is communicating with their kids from camp.

As Ant and Dec entered the castle to speak to the camp on Sunday, the EastEnders actor can be seen putting his fingers over his face.

Christie shared a screenshot of this move on Instagram, writing: "Shane’s special signal to the children, telling them he loves them."

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Adorable & typical of Shane keeping that connection with his kids while he’s in the castle."

Another said: “Ahhh I did wonder! Love it, it was so good, can’t wait for tomorrow xx 😘”

A third added: "How lovely. He was great last night. Very funny. 👍."

While a fourth wrote: “Bless him u done well tonight Shane you did your kids so proud ❤️.”

56-year-old Shane is a dad to five children, sharing three with Christie - Mackenzie Blue, 14, Lolita Bell, 12,and nine-year-old Romani-Skye Angel.

He also has two sons with ex wife Coleen Nolan - Shane Jr, 38, and Jake, 28.

Meanwhile, Shane was voted to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial called Viper Vault, which saw him lowered into vaults in the ground.

As presenters Ant and Dec explained, there were five locked safes inside each vault containing stars and he had to work out the codes for each of the safes.

Obviously, the Alfie Moon star wasn’t alone and dozens of snakes were put in with him.

Luckily, he managed to get nine of the safes open and win nine stars for camp.

