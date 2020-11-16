Who is Mo Farah's wife and how many children do they have?

16 November 2020, 15:42

Mo Farah will be missing his wife and children during his time on I'm A Celeb
Mo Farah will be missing his wife and children during his time on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Mo Farah
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sir Mo Farah has been married to Tania Nell for 10 years now.

Sir Mo Farah is one of the many celebrities currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity, this year set in North Wales.

If the Olympic gold medalist makes it to the final of the hit ITV reality show, he'll be away from his family for three weeks.

But who is Mo Farah's family? Who is his wife and do they have children?

Mo Farah and Tania Nell wed in 2010
Mo Farah and Tania Nell wed in 2010. Picture: Getty

Who is Mo Farah's wife?

Mo Farah is married to Tania Nell.

The couple first met when they were at University together in London, and went on to wed in 2010 in a ceremony in Richmond.

Mo and Tania have four children
Mo and Tania have four children. Picture: Instagram/Mo Farah

Do Mo Farah and Tania Nell have children?

Mo and his wife have four children.

The couple welcomed twin girls in 2012, named Aisha and Amani.

In 2015, they welcomed a son who they called Hussein.

Hussein was born in 2015
Hussein was born in 2015. Picture: Instagram/Mo Farah

Tania has a daughter, Rhianna, from a previous relationship, but Mo explains that to him she is his daughter.

Talking to GQ, he said: "It upsets me when people say she’s my stepdaughter. She is not."

The Olympian said the minute he met Rhianna he "loved her" and that she is his child just like Aisha, Amani and Hussein.

The family now live in London after previously having settled in Portland, Oregon.

