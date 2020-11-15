When is the I’m a Celebrity 2020 final?

The final date for I'm A Celebrity hasn't been confirmed. Picture: ITV

How long is I’m A Celebrity on for and when is the final? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity fans rejoice, because the show is finally back on our screens.

The stars will be heading to a castle in Wales for the 2020 series due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

But while the show might look a little different this year, viewers can still expect to see the celebs getting stuck into a whole load of disgusting Bushtucker trials.

And the likes of Jessica Plummer, Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher will all be taking part in the 20th series.

So as we get to know the newest campmates, how long will the show last, and when is the final? Find out everything…

When is the I'm A Celebrity 2020 final?

ITV hasn’t released an exact air date for the I'm A Celebrity final this year yet.

The show usually runs for three weeks which means the winner could be crowned on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

However, with strict social distancing restrictions in place, the series could be cut short.

The I'm A Celebrity final is thought to be around the first weekend of December. Picture: ITV

What is the prize for winning I'm A Celebrity?

There is no prize money for the winner of I'm A Celeb, but the celebs get paid a hefty fee to appear on the show.

Vernon Kay is reportedly being paid £250,000, with an insider telling the Mirror: “Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders' Jessica Plummer is said to be getting £75,000 and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard £125,000.

When is I’m A Celebrity on?

I'm A Celebrity starts on November 15, 2020 on ITV and will air every night at 9pm for around three weeks.

It was revealed in January 2020 that spin-off show Extra Camp will not be returning due to high costs.

