EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals how she hides her baby bump on set

Louisa Lytton has shared a video explaining how she manages to hide her baby bump while filming EastEnders.

The actress - who plays Ruby Allen on the soap - announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Bhanvra back in March.

Taking to Instagram this week, 32-year-old Louisa filmed her growing belly as she pulled up her top.

Wearing an oversized mint green dress with a peplum style around her stomach, she wrote: "The bump covering saga continues.”

This comes after the star revealed she had to wear her dress back to front on a recent date night with Ben to make room for her bump.

Sharing a photo on her social media account, she explained: "Last night we went to a Wedding show.

"With a bump, not what we had planned but it made it even more special! I had nothing to wear, nothing fits so wore a dress back to front to cover bump and pinned it so I didn’t flash."

She added: "Ben ate sushi and drank I had rice and watched, we saw our wedding band perform live, we just need to figure out the wedding now!

“But at least we have the music, priorities right? Date nights are back and it feels so good #pregnancydiary."

Meanwhile, Louisa previously confirmed she is going to be a mum with a sweet video featuring her little family.

Shared on Mother's Day, the clip sees her opening a letter which reads: "Just a little note to say... There's a baby on the way!"

Louisa and Ben can be seen hugging and pointing to a baby bump, while Ben also reads a book about parenting.

The couple's adorable dog Riley even makes an appearance, with the puppy wearing a neckerchief with the message: "My parents are getting me a human".

Alongside the video, 32-year-old Louisa shared a message to her own mum, writing: “If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I'll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

"And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave)."

She added: “Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey.”