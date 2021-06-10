Ross Boatman joins EastEnders as Harvey Monroe

Ross Boatman has joined the cast of EastEnders as Harvey Monroe. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who is Ross Boatman and what else has the actor been in?

EastEnders is welcoming a new cast member in the form of Ross Boatman.

The star has joined is set to make his debut as Harvey Monroe in the summer to be reunited with his daughter Dana - played by Barbara Smith.

The BBC describe Harvey as ‘traditional and fiercely protective’ and say he will do anything to keep Dana safe.

So, who is Ross Boatman and how do you recognise him?

How old is Ross Boatman?

Ross was born on March, 3 1964, which makes him 57-years-old.

As well as being an actor, the star is also a professional poker player and a member of the poker-playing group the Hendon Mob.

Opening up about his latest challenge, Ross said: "Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills.

“Others dream about the bright lights of London's West End. All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and cheeky pint at The Queen Vic.

Ross Boatman starred in ITV's Granchester. Picture: ITV

"Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed."

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: "We can’t wait for Ross to join us in Albert Square as Harvey.

"He’s perfect to play the affable father to Dana who’s over the moon his daughter’s found a match in Bobby but secrets aren’t likely to stay hidden on the Square so Bobby’s attempts at re-invention may well be futile.

"We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival, he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics."

What else has Ross Boatman been in?

Ross is best known for the role of Firefighter Kevin Medhurst in the ITV drama series London's Burning which he starred in from 1988 to 1995 and again in 2000.

His other TV roles include A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Murder in Mind, Dream Team and Planespotting.

Most recently, he starred as Derek in BBC Comedy Mum and Vic Morgan in ITV’s Grantchester.

As for his film roles, Ross starred in gangster movie Hard Men and in the comedy Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis.