Ross Boatman joins EastEnders as Harvey Monroe

10 June 2021, 10:20

Ross Boatman has joined the cast of EastEnders as Harvey Monroe
Ross Boatman has joined the cast of EastEnders as Harvey Monroe. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who is Ross Boatman and what else has the actor been in?

EastEnders is welcoming a new cast member in the form of Ross Boatman.

The star has joined is set to make his debut as Harvey Monroe in the summer to be reunited with his daughter Dana - played by Barbara Smith.

The BBC describe Harvey as ‘traditional and fiercely protective’ and say he will do anything to keep Dana safe.

So, who is Ross Boatman and how do you recognise him?

Ross Boatman is playing Ross Boatman in EastEnders
Ross Boatman is playing Ross Boatman in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How old is Ross Boatman?

Ross was born on March, 3 1964, which makes him 57-years-old.

As well as being an actor, the star is also a professional poker player and a member of the poker-playing group the Hendon Mob.

Opening up about his latest challenge, Ross said: "Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills.

“Others dream about the bright lights of London's West End. All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and cheeky pint at The Queen Vic.

Ross Boatman starred in ITV's Granchester
Ross Boatman starred in ITV's Granchester. Picture: ITV

"Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed."

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders added: "We can’t wait for Ross to join us in Albert Square as Harvey.

"He’s perfect to play the affable father to Dana who’s over the moon his daughter’s found a match in Bobby but secrets aren’t likely to stay hidden on the Square so Bobby’s attempts at re-invention may well be futile.

"We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival, he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics."

What else has Ross Boatman been in?

Ross is best known for the role of Firefighter Kevin Medhurst in the ITV drama series London's Burning which he starred in from 1988 to 1995 and again in 2000.

His other TV roles include A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Murder in Mind, Dream Team and Planespotting.

Most recently, he starred as Derek in BBC Comedy Mum and Vic Morgan in ITV’s Grantchester.

As for his film roles, Ross starred in gangster movie Hard Men and in the comedy Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Johnny Allen was played by Bill Murray on EastEnders

Who was Johnny Allen in EastEnders and who did he kill?

Dani Dyer will star in EastEnders this week with her dad

EastEnders’ first look as Dani Dyer makes dramatic debut alongside dad Danny
Denise Van Outen starred in EastEnders

Who did Denise Van Outen play in EastEnders?

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be moved to the ITV Hub early for the first time

Coronation Street and Emmerdale moving to ITV Hub this month due to major scheduling changes
Jonathan Ross' mum was on EastEnders

Jonathan Ross’ mum Martha was on EastEnders for over 20 years

Trending on Heart

Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman is unrecognisable

Coronation Street’s Richard Fleeshman is unrecognisable 15 years after exit as Craig Harris
These bikinis, aimed at 9-15 year-old girls, have been hit with backlash over the 'padding' in the cups

Debate sparks between parents over New Look's 'padded' bikinis for girls aged nine

Lifestyle

The cap on weddings could be lifted on June 21

Couples set for wedding boost as Boris Johnson 'could life 30-person limit' on June 21

Lifestyle

Perrie Edwards has shown off her growing baby bump

Perrie Edwards delights fans as she showcases blossoming baby bump

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a suit from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mint green suit from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

Juliette Holiday has returned to Emmerdale

Who is Emmerdale's Juliette Holiday and where have you seen her before?