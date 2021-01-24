Who did Denise Van Outen play in EastEnders?

Denise Van Outen starred in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What character did Denise Van Outen play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

Denise Van Outen is one of the brave celebrities taking on Dancing On Ice this year.

The actress, 46, had a tough start to the competition after she fell on the ice during rehearsals and dislocated her shoulder.

But she is determined that the show must go on, and will continue taking to the ice with professional skater Matt Evers.

So, as we get to know Denise a little better, let’s find out about her acting career and time on EastEnders…

Denise Van Outen played Karin in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who did Denise Van Outen play in EastEnders?

Denise Van Outen joined the cast of EastEnders in February 201 as businesswoman Karin Smart.

Read More: Who is Denise Van Outen's boyfriend Eddie and how long have they been together?

She immediately got involved with Max Branning (Jake Wood), and also had history Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Speaking about her character at the time, Denise revealed: “The character is really fun and she is a bit naughty, surprise surprise. She is going to go into the Square and stir things up a little bit and I grabbed the chance to play her.

“I said if I was ever going to do it, the two sort of personas you want is either to be the b**** or to be a bit of a s***.

“I chose to be a bit of a s*** because you want a character you can have fun with.

“There is also a bit of history there with Phil Mitchell so there definitely will be some fireworks.”

She was part of a storyline where she helped Phil con Max out of his share of the car lot business.

After tricking Max and receiving a huge sum of money from Phil, she reveals ‘Karin Smart’ is not her real name and leaves.

Karin arrived in Albert Square for two episodes on 9 and 10 April and then returned for a further two episodes from 27 April.

Denise has also appeared on TV shows such as Who Dares, Sings!, Hairspray: The School Musical, The Friday Night Project and Loose Women.

She has also been the voiceover for The Only Way Is Essex since it began in 2010.

Now Read: Who is Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes? Age, Coronation Street career and boyfriend revealed