EastEnders’ first look as Dani Dyer makes dramatic debut alongside dad Danny

8 June 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 08:35

Dani Dyer will star in EastEnders this week with her dad
Dani Dyer will star in EastEnders this week with her dad. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Dani Dyer is starring in EastEnders alongside her famous dad Danny next week.

EastEnders has shared a glimpse of Dani Dyer's cameo as she joins her dad on the soap next week.

Earlier this year, the Love Island winner filmed scenes alongside her real-life father Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter.

Dani is playing a pregnant cab driver named Jeanette, who picks up Mick who is trying to get to the hospital for wife Linda's (Kellie Bright) baby scan.

But things take a dramatic turn when heavily pregnant Jeanette goes into labour.

Dani Dyer is playing a cab driver in EastEnders
Dani Dyer is playing a cab driver in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Mick is then forced to take the wheel when her waters break, with pictures showing the pair in the hospital corridor as her contractions continue.

The scenes are set to air next week on Monday June 14.

Having welcomed her first son Santiago earlier this year, Dani has opened up about her cameo in EastEnders, saying she drew on her own experience.

She told Digital Spy: "To be honest, I started looking at YouTube first to see how pregnant women act and then I realised I've been pregnant so I was better off relating to myself!

Dani Dyer is making a cameo in EastEnders
Dani Dyer is making a cameo in EastEnders. Picture: BBC
Dani Dyer said she drew on her own experiences being pregnant
Dani Dyer said she drew on her own experiences being pregnant. Picture: BBC

"I absolutely loved being pregnant, so it was mad having a bump back on and it made me miss my bump even more!"

Speaking about starring opposite her famous dad, the 24-year-old added: "We have acted together before but this was definitely a lot more than what we've done in the past and it was brilliant.

"I really love working with my dad he really does make work easy with whatever we do together. I did stall the car a few times and I forgot to open the window.

"My dad's also got a habit of trying to make me laugh, so I really had to ignore the little things he did."

Dani and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed their baby boy back in January.

Sharing a sweet picture at the time, Dani said: "After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021 ... Weighing 7 pound..

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely inlove and so grateful to be his mummy..

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."

