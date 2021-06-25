Who is Bobby Beale in EastEnders and how did he kill his sister?

Bobby Beale has been played by five actors. Picture: BBC

Who plays Bobby Beale in EastEnders? And what do we know about Clay Milner Russell?

It’s fair to say EastEnders’ Bobby Beale has been part of some huge storylines over the years.

He’s the son of Ian Beale, grandson of Kathy Beale and brother to Peter Beale.

His sister is also the late Lucy Beale, who he murdered back in April 2014.

Bobby Beale is played by Clay Milner Russell. Picture: BBC

But who plays Bobby Beale and how did he kill Lucy?

Who plays Bobby Beale in EastEnders?

Clay Milner Russell has played Bobby Beale since 2017, he is the fifth actor to take on the role.

He was played first by Kevin Curran, followed by Alex Francis and Rory Stroud.

In 2014, Eliot Carington took over the role for the aftermath of the huge ‘Who Killed Lucy Beale’ storyline.

Eliot Carrington played Bobby Beale in 2014. Picture: BBC

How did Bobby Beale kill his sister Lucy?

Lucy Beale was murdered in April 2014 and it kicked off one of the longest Whodunits in soap history.

But while the whole Square was a suspect, Bobby was finally revealed as the murderer in February 2015 during the live episode for EastEnders’ 30th anniversary.

It turned out he’d hit Lucy around the head with a music box before confessing his crime to step mum Jane.

Jane helped him cover up the murder and even let Max Branning go to prison.

Eventually Bobby was overcome with guilt and pushed Jane down the stairs, leaving her for dead.

He then confessed his crimes to everyone in the Queen Vic during Martin and Stacey’s wedding.

After a trial he was sentenced to three years in a young offenders’ institution.

In 2017, Bobby returned to Walford after being released from prison.

His dad Ian and brother Peter weren’t happy to see Bobby, but his grandmother Kathy welcomed him home.