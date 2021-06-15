EastEnders teases first look as Janine Butcher returns after seven years

Charlie Brooks is back on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Janine Butcher is returning to EastEnders after seven years away from Walford.

EastEnders fans will all remember the moment Janine Butcher shoved Barry off a cliff on New Year's Day.

Well, after seven years away from the soap, now Charlie Brooks is reprising her iconic role for the first time in seven years,

Janine was last seen back in 2014 when she packed her bags and headed to Paris to meet her daughter Scarlett.

Janine Butcher will make a return to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But now she is back to cause some serious drama in The Square.

On her return to EastEnders, 40-year-old Charlie said: "I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine's shoes and returning to the square.

“The time feels right and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play.

"Feels a bit like coming home. It's good to be back."

Jon Sen, executive producer at EastEnders, added: "Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

"Charlie's portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.

"We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…"

Unsurprisingly, viewers are very excited about her return, with one writing: “SHE IS COMING TO SAVE 2021.”

Janine Butcher killed Barry Evans in EastEnders. Picture: Getty Images

“Omg we NEED Janine. The best character ever!,” said another, while a third added: “yesss!!!! we’ve been waiting for this announcement. i’m so excited for her to come back.”

No more details have been given about Janine’s return, but she has been part of some huge storylines since joining the soap back in 1999.

As well as her romance with Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson), she also married Jewish businessman David and Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott), who she also tried to kill.

She then framed Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for the attempted murder, before marrying Michael Moon (Steve John Shepherd).

After giving birth to their daughter Scarlett, she went on to kill him too but was found not guilty in court.

She was last seen at St Pancras getting on a train to go to Paris.