When is EastEnders on this week?

14 June 2021, 08:39

The EastEnders schedule has been changed
Why is EastEnders not on and when will it air this week? Here’s what we know about the BBC scheduling changes...

EastEnders fans will be facing some big changes over the coming month as the Euros take over our screens.

The BBC One soap is facing a huge scheduling shake-up to make way for the football which kicked off on Friday (June 11).

“Football is messing with the Eastenders schedule,” one disappointed viewer wrote on Twitter.

EastEnders will air on different days this week
Another said: “Coming home after a long day excited to watch Eastenders only to see it’s been replaced by football? Wouldn’t wish it on my #worst enemy.”

A third added: “Football on means no eastenders :(“.

But when is EastEnders on this week and why has it been cancelled?

When is EastEnders on this week?

  • Monday, June 14 - there will be no episode.
  • Tuesday, June 15 - to make up for Monday’s cancelation, the soap will air twice, with episodes at 7.35pm and 7.55pm.
  • Wednesday, June 16 - there will be another double bill at 8.10pm and 8.35pm.
  • Thursday, June 17 - there will be no episode.
  • Friday, June 18 - there will be no episode.

There will be more changes to the schedule in the coming weeks, but these are yet to be confirmed.

Luckily, fans will be able to catch up on all the drama from Walford as BBC iPlayer will be premiering the soap early for three weeks.

Episodes will be available to stream each Monday from 6am, before they go out on BBC One.

EastEnders' executive producer Jon Sen recently said: "Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we're excited about.

"With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we'll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won't miss out.

"From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks."

