Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

22 November 2024, 15:44

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed
I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With all of the contestants in camp, viewers have started to wonder whether I'm a Celeb will be shown at the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back with Ant and Dec welcoming 12 celebrities to the Australian jungle as they compete to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

As the series gets underway, viewers have seen the campmates open up about their personal lives, including tales of love and loss, which many fans have related to. We've also heard plenty of gossip from camp, with Coleen Rooney discussing her marriage to Wayne Rooney and Alan Halsall talking about his split from former wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

There's also been some drama on the outside with Rebekah Vardy taking aim and Ant and Dec for their 'Wagatha Christie' comments, while I'm A Celebrity Unpacked with Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, also been giving us plenty of extra gossip on the side.

While the Bushtucker Trials get underway, many of us have started to wonder when I'm A Celeb and I'm A Celebrity Unpacked are on TV this week and whether the series is shown at the weekend.

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celeb 2024
Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Saturday?

I'm A Celeb will be shown on Saturday night with the show airing on November 23rd from 9pm until 10:05pm on ITV1.

Unlike Love Island which airs a behind-the-scenes episode at the weekend, the Saturday showing of I'm A Celebrity will document what the campmates have been up to in the past 24-hours.

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Sunday?

As well as airing on Saturday, I'm A Celeb will also be shown on Sunday, with the episode on November 24th airing from 9pm until 10:05pm.

I'm A Celeb will be shown every night
I'm A Celeb will be shown every night . Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity Unpacked on TV?

The spin-off show is on TV every single night, including Saturday and Sunday, on ITV2.

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be shown at the following times this week:

  • Friday November 22nd – 10:15pm-11:20pm
  • Saturday November 23rd – 10:05pm-11:05pm
  • Sunday November 24th – 10:05pm-11:05pm
  • Monday November 25th – 10:15pm-11:20pm
  • Tuesday November 26th – 10:15pm-11:20pm
  • Wednesday November 27th – 10:15pm-11:20pm
  • Thursday November 28th – 10:15pm-11:20pm
  • Friday November 29th – 10:30pm-11:35pm
  • Saturday November 30th – 10:05pm-11:05pm

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession
Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

Dougie Poynter in 2017

Dougie Poynter facts: McFly star's age, girlfriend, family and career explained

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Rev Richard Coles has made millions of pounds over the years

Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed
Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle