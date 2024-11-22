Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With all of the contestants in camp, viewers have started to wonder whether I'm a Celeb will be shown at the weekend.

I'm A Celebrity is back with Ant and Dec welcoming 12 celebrities to the Australian jungle as they compete to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

As the series gets underway, viewers have seen the campmates open up about their personal lives, including tales of love and loss, which many fans have related to. We've also heard plenty of gossip from camp, with Coleen Rooney discussing her marriage to Wayne Rooney and Alan Halsall talking about his split from former wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

There's also been some drama on the outside with Rebekah Vardy taking aim and Ant and Dec for their 'Wagatha Christie' comments, while I'm A Celebrity Unpacked with Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, also been giving us plenty of extra gossip on the side.

While the Bushtucker Trials get underway, many of us have started to wonder when I'm A Celeb and I'm A Celebrity Unpacked are on TV this week and whether the series is shown at the weekend.

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Saturday?

I'm A Celeb will be shown on Saturday night with the show airing on November 23rd from 9pm until 10:05pm on ITV1.

Unlike Love Island which airs a behind-the-scenes episode at the weekend, the Saturday showing of I'm A Celebrity will document what the campmates have been up to in the past 24-hours.

Is I'm A Celebrity on TV on Sunday?

As well as airing on Saturday, I'm A Celeb will also be shown on Sunday, with the episode on November 24th airing from 9pm until 10:05pm.

I'm A Celeb will be shown every night . Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity Unpacked on TV?

The spin-off show is on TV every single night, including Saturday and Sunday, on ITV2.

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will be shown at the following times this week: