Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney. Picture: Rebekah Vardy - Instagram / ITV

By Alice Dear

Rebekah Vardy has taken another jab at her nemesis Coleen Rooney as she shares her views on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Rebekah Vardy, 42, has branded Coleen Rooney, 38, "dull" as she continues to criticise her fellow WAG during her time on I'm A Celebrity.

Jamie Vardy's wife, who has been feuding with Wayne Rooney's wife since the Wagatha Christie scandal surfaced, has previously said that watching Coleen sink in a boat during the first episode of the series was "the gift that keeps on giving."

She also criticised hosts Ant and Dec for joking about the Wagatha Christie trial during the show, calling the jibes "lame".

Now, she's hit out at Coleen again, saying that she is coming across as "dull" in the jungle.

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney again, this time calling her 'dull'. Picture: Getty

Rebekah wrote in The Sun: "I said in my first column that Coleen is coming across as dull in the jungle. And, well, nothing much seems to have changed five episodes into the series."

She added: "The camp really needs a bit of drama at the minute. It's a bit dull and it's a bit wet, a bit like the washout weather.

"We can't just keep relying on the PG Tips palaver to keep us entertained. Come on guys, we want more."

Coleen Rooney has been opening up about the Wagatha Christie scandal and her marriage to Wayne Rooney in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

It's not just Coleen that Rebekah appears to have a problem with, however, with the star also blasting Dean for wanting "airtime" in the jungle.

In one of her other columns written for the same publication, Rebekah wrote: "Dean, Dean and his cosying up to Coleen," she wrote: "It’s so very obvious and, believe me, it is going to get tiresome. He absolutely loves to talk about Wagatha and when he does he knows he’s going to get airtime from it."

Coleen Rooney reveals huge list of instructions to look after the kids while she’s on I’m A Celeb

The WAG feud kicked off in 2019 when Coleen Rooney shared an infamous post on her social media accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking information from her private Instagram page to The Sun.

The line "it's Rebekah Vardy's account" became iconic and the term "Wagatha Christie" was born.

In 2020, Rebekah sued Coleen for libel and in 2022 the trial went to court. Vardy ultimately lost the case, with the court ruling that Rooney's statements were substantially true. Rebekah was ordered to pay a large proportion of Coleen's legal costs.

Since then, both parties have spoken about the scandal and the trial, with Coleen featuring in a documentary about the case on Disney+ earlier this year where she shared her side of the story.