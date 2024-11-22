Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

22 November 2024, 13:24

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney. Picture: Rebekah Vardy - Instagram / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rebekah Vardy has taken another jab at her nemesis Coleen Rooney as she shares her views on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebekah Vardy, 42, has branded Coleen Rooney, 38, "dull" as she continues to criticise her fellow WAG during her time on I'm A Celebrity.

Jamie Vardy's wife, who has been feuding with Wayne Rooney's wife since the Wagatha Christie scandal surfaced, has previously said that watching Coleen sink in a boat during the first episode of the series was "the gift that keeps on giving."

She also criticised hosts Ant and Dec for joking about the Wagatha Christie trial during the show, calling the jibes "lame".

Now, she's hit out at Coleen again, saying that she is coming across as "dull" in the jungle.

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney again, this time calling her 'dull'
Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney again, this time calling her 'dull'. Picture: Getty

Rebekah wrote in The Sun: "I said in my first column that Coleen is coming across as dull in the jungle. And, well, nothing much seems to have changed five episodes into the series."

She added: "The camp really needs a bit of drama at the minute. It's a bit dull and it's a bit wet, a bit like the washout weather.

"We can't just keep relying on the PG Tips palaver to keep us entertained. Come on guys, we want more."

Coleen Rooney has been opening up about the Wagatha Christie scandal and her marriage to Wayne Rooney in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
Coleen Rooney has been opening up about the Wagatha Christie scandal and her marriage to Wayne Rooney in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

It's not just Coleen that Rebekah appears to have a problem with, however, with the star also blasting Dean for wanting "airtime" in the jungle.

In one of her other columns written for the same publication, Rebekah wrote: "Dean, Dean and his cosying up to Coleen," she wrote: "It’s so very obvious and, believe me, it is going to get tiresome. He absolutely loves to talk about Wagatha and when he does he knows he’s going to get airtime from it."

Coleen Rooney reveals huge list of instructions to look after the kids while she’s on I’m A Celeb

The WAG feud kicked off in 2019 when Coleen Rooney shared an infamous post on her social media accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking information from her private Instagram page to The Sun.

The line "it's Rebekah Vardy's account" became iconic and the term "Wagatha Christie" was born.

In 2020, Rebekah sued Coleen for libel and in 2022 the trial went to court. Vardy ultimately lost the case, with the court ruling that Rooney's statements were substantially true. Rebekah was ordered to pay a large proportion of Coleen's legal costs.

Since then, both parties have spoken about the scandal and the trial, with Coleen featuring in a documentary about the case on Disney+ earlier this year where she shared her side of the story.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed

Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Barry McGuigan has opened up about the loss of his daughter, Danika, who died from bowel cancer when she was just 33-years-old

Who is Barry McGuigan's daughter? Danika's life, career and cancer battle explained

Dougie Poynter in 2017

Dougie Poynter facts: McFly star's age, girlfriend, family and career explained

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Rev Richard Coles has made millions of pounds over the years

Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed
Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?